Fall is here, and so is the time for a great mix of TV shows. From gripping murder mysteries to sweeping period pieces, every platform is bringing its A game to the table. So there are plenty of options for every kind of fan, with the chilly weather making it the perfect time to curl up on the couch and binge.

Netflix is dabbling in the crime and drama categories, with shows like Black Rabbit and Monster: The Ed Gain Story, while ABC is bringing back the fan-favorite 9-1-1 Franchise with a brand new reboot. Apple TV+, FX, Hulu, and PBS have got comedy fans covered.

A brand new fall catalogue of TV shows for fans to look forward to

1) Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Release: Netflix, October 3

Hunnam in Monster season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Season 3 of the Monster anthology is coming to Netflix this fall, preparing fans for spooky season. Ed Gein is one of the most notorious serial killers from the 1950s, inspiring numerous movies like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Silence of the Lambs, and Psycho.

Charlie Hunnam is set to play the titular character, and the actor told Tudum in an article on September 4, 2025, that the 8-episode season will focus on who he is instead of what he did. This sets up the season to be a psychological introspection of a lonely, mild-mannered man in the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, whose isolation-induced psychosis led to the most chilling crimes.

2) Black Rabbit

Release: Netflix, September 18

The brothers of Black Rabbit (Image via Netflix)

Jake Friedkin's (Jude Law) Black Rabbit thrives in the suave nightlife of New York City. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns, trouble soon follows. As their vastly different lives intertwine, the brothers must find out what it takes to keep each other in their lives.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman's gritty drama brings family dynamics, trauma, and the slippery slope of crime to the spotlight. If the slick visuals in the trailer are any indicator, the show is about to offer an immersive world in the heart of a big city for fans to dive right into.

3) The Lowdown

Release: FX, September 23

Hawke as Lee (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

From the network that brought fans some classics like Fargo and The Bear comes a brand new TV show about a small-town bookstore owner named Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) with a penchant for conspiracies. He gives fans a peek into his life as a "truthstorian" and his uncanny ability to get into trouble as a citizen journalist.

Creator Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) builds up an intriguing premise: An ordinary man stumbles into the world of rich family corruption and a suspicious suicide, and decides to keep on digging. With dark comedy, sharp dialogue, and the moody camera angles FX is known for, fans are in for a treat.

4) Death By Lightning

Release: Netflix, November 6

A fall TV show about the 20th US President (Image via Netflix)

The extravagance of a period drama meets the unbelievable true story of James Garfield's (Michael Shannon) presidency and his shocking assassination in this Netflix fall TV show. After reluctantly becoming the 20th president of the United States in 1881, he earned one of his biggest fans in Charles Guiteau (Matthew Macfayden), who also became the man who took his life.

Fans can enter the world of corruption, political strife, and a riveting tale of 19th-century America. The story offers a timeless look into humankind's pursuit of power and excellence, with an undercurrent of tension that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

5) The Savant

Release: Apple TV+, September 26

A still from the thriller fall TV show (Image via YouTube/Apple TV+)

One of the most exciting fall TV show entries is Oscar-winning Jessica Chastain's investigative thriller. She plays Jodi Goodwin, AKA The Savant, a pursuer of justice and a former US Marine Corps member who infiltrates online hate groups to stop extremists from acting upon their plans.

Written by Andrea Stanley, the single-line premise has already raised expectations for seasoned crime TV lovers. From secret identities to covert operations, the show is set to explore the dark crannies of online groups and their impact on society.

6) House of Guinness

Release: Netflix, September 25

The period drama follows the Guinness family (Image via Netflix)

When a show creator like Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight makes a comeback, it makes every period drama fan sit up and take notice. Fans of Bridgerton-style family dynasties will enjoy the grandeur of the Guinness family and their brewing empire in this eight-part Netflix fall TV show.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the show picks up at the demise of the Guinness family patriarch. With the empire at the risk of crumbling, his heirs butt heads, and secrets, to become the one to ascend the throne and keep their family name afloat.

7) All's Fair

Release: Hulu, November 2025

Kim Kardashian in the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

An all-female law firm in Los Angeles is set to take the world by storm. With glitz, glamor, and messy divorce cases taking center stage, it is up to these savvy women to get the job done. Starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and an ensemble cast, the legal drama might be the perfect fall TV show binge.

Created by Ryan Murphy of Nip/Tuck and Glee fame, the show promises his trademark razzle-dazzle. Actor Close described the show as "really, really juicy" in an interview with Disney upfront on May 13, 2025. With a high-stakes courtroom premise, it promises to be just that.

8) The Last Frontier

Release: Apple TV+, October 10

The plane of inmates (Image via YouTube/Apple TV+)

United States Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) has a case in his hands when a plane with dozens of inmates crashes in the middle-of-nowhere Alaska. With suspicion building about the cause of the crash, Frank must make sure the icy town is protected from turmoil.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, the show's visuals promise a cinematographic marvel as a perfect fall TV show. With 10 episodes set in the rugged wilderness, fans must get ready to immerse themselves in an investigation of a lifetime.

9) Boston Blue

Release: CBS, October 17

The newest police duo on TV (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Fans of Blue Bloods can rejoice, as the show's favorite Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) comes back in a brand new avatar. This time, he joins the Boston Police Department, where he works with Lena Silver to create the perfect fall TV show for cop drama enthusiasts.

Politics, crime, and the gritty world of police procedurals await in this Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis creation. Underscored by Reagan's family dynamics with his son, Sean, the show is in the sweet spot between drama and high-stakes procedural action.

10) 9-1-1: Nashville

Release: ABC, October 9

9-1-1 announcement poster (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The 9-1-1 franchise is expanding after the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star with a gritty new procedural fall TV show. Created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, it will follow Captain Don Sharpe (Chris O'Donnell), the head of the bustling firehouse in Nashville.

Secrets, family dynamics, and high-stakes firefighting action await fans this fall. With a huge ensemble cast, starring Jessica Capshaw, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, and others, the show is great for an evening binge.

Catch up on weekly episodes or binge all at once with fall TV shows.

