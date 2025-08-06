Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies at the age of 33 from a rare disease

Kelley Mack, an American actress best known for her role as Adeline in AMC’s The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33. Mack passed away on August 2, 2025, after being diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma in 2024, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Her family confirmed the news via an obituary and a statement shared on her official social media accounts on August 5, 2025. The late actress demonstrated a diverse creative range and a strong commitment to storytelling, establishing a career that included work in film, television, commercials, and voice-over. She received recognition for her artistic abilities and collaborative approach, earning various accolades for her work as both an actor and a producer.Kelley Mack appeared in The Walking Dead and Chicago Med View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelley Mack was born on July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up with two younger siblings. Her father was a businessman and real estate agent. Mack's interest in performing arts began early; she started acting in television commercials during childhood. Her passion later expanded into film production after receiving a video camera as a birthday gift.She graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in cinematography from Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in 2014. Mack made her acting debut in 2008 with The Elephant Garden, a short film that received critical recognition. In 2018, she appeared in season 9 of The Walking Dead as Adeline, commonly referred to as Addy, a member of the Highwaymen. Mack also made recurring guest appearances on Chicago Med as Penelope Jacobs, as well as on FOX’s 9-1-1, and starred in the independent film Broadcast Signal Intrusion. Apart from this, she appeared as Wilda in Delicate Arch in 2024, and her final screen role was as Ricky in Universal.According to her obituary, Kelley enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and pickleball, and also played piano and loved traveling. Those close to her described her as someone who valued collaboration and supported others in the creative community.In 2024, Kelley Mack was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma. Despite undergoing treatment, she passed away on August 2, 2025. According to her obituary, her passing was described as peaceful, surrounded by her family.Kelley Mack's legacy lives on in her role as producer and voice artist View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to acting, Kelley Mack produced several short films, including A Knock at the Door and the upcoming Universal project. Mack was also active in commercial advertising, appearing in campaigns for Dr. Pepper, Ross, Chick-fil-A, and Dairy Queen. Mack recently featured in a Rakuten advertisement alongside her mother, Kristen.As part of her voice-over career, Kelley Mack provided a vocal match for Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, capturing the essence of Hailee Steinfeld’s original performance. Her contributions to the industry remain part of her legacy as an actress, producer, and voice-over artist across television, film, and commercial projects.Also read: What caused Christina Applegate’s hospitalization? Actress opens up about severe kidney infection.