Is the new TV drama, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the wrong way to tell Amanda Knox's story? Explained

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox raises a heavy question at its core. BBC Culture and The Guardian describe a show that clarifies parts of the case but risks losing focus on Meredith Kercher.

Ad

The series follows Amanda Knox from her study abroad to her arrest, trial, acquittal, and the lingering shadow that followed. The show arrives with plenty of interest and history behind it. Knox and Monica Lewinsky are listed as executive producers, but critics point out that the Kercher family did not take part in the series.

BBC coverage raised concerns about the tone, including a voiceover style that might downplay a serious case, and whether the focus shifts away from the victim. These issues set the stakes for any fair interpretation of the show.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Also read: Kathryn Sinkevitch's crime - A detailed case overview

Background to The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Meredith Kercher was killed in Perugia in 2007. Over the following years, Italian courts tried, convicted, overturned, retried, and ultimately, in 2015, cleared Knox and Raffaele Sollecito of the murder. The Guardian reported that Italy’s highest court ended the case with a full acquittal in 2015.

Rudy Guede was convicted in a fast-track trial, with his prints and DNA linking him to the scene. That fact is central in most summaries of the case and in the show’s framing. The BBC quoted Knox saying that part of the aim is to draw attention back to the person the courts found responsible.

Ad

Grace Van Patten in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Disney)

In 2024, an Italian appellate court upheld Knox’s slander conviction related to statements about Patrick Lumumba. CNN reported the ruling in June 2024. That separate issue does not change the 2015 acquittal on the murder charge, but it remains part of the public record and the backdrop of the drama.

Ad

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Drama versus Documentation

Questions raised by reviewers fall into three categories. First, tone. The BBC argued that a breezy, millennial style of narration echoes lighter true crime shows and risks softening a serious subject. That claim pertains to form, not guilt or innocence, which the courts have determined.

Second, focus. The Guardian review states the series is about Knox’s ordeal and notes the Kercher family did not participate. Some see that as a gap. Others will point out that the show is a drama based on Knox’s memoir and that the intention was disclosed from the beginning. Both facts can be true.

Ad

Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox (Image via Disney+)

Third, purpose. Supporters say the series highlights known failures and public myths, while reminding viewers that Guede was convicted. Critics worry that focusing any retelling on a single figure can overshadow the victim’s life. The BBC raised that concern. The show’s closing tribute to Meredith Kercher is important here, since even a brief mention will be judged on whether it keeps her at the center.

Ad

Episodes and release schedule for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Episode Title Air date S1.E1 Amanda Aug 20, 2025 S1.E2 Ci vediamo più tardi Aug 20, 2025 S1.E3 The Guardian of Perugia Aug 27, 2025 S1.E4 All You Need Is Love Sep 3, 2025 S1.E5 Mr. Nobody Sep 10, 2025 S1.E6 Colpevole Sep 17, 2025 S1.E7 U were there Sep 24, 2025 S1.E8 Libertá Oct 1, 2025

Ad

In The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, episode 1 depicts Amanda’s arrival in Perugia and her plan to escape with Raffaele, but a grim turn soon rewrites the trip. Episode 2 tightens the screws as police press both students while Edda Mellas races to reach her daughter.

Episode 3 reveals life inside the jail, where Amanda, Raffaele, and Patrick Lumumba are held in custody as prosecutor Giuliano Mignini builds his case and media coverage intensifies.

Ad

The upcoming episode, All You Need Is Love, hints at a breakthrough in the case and an expanding search that focuses on Rudy Guede, with the first court proceedings and renewed media focus on Amanda’s choices on the horizon.

Watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Disney+ and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More