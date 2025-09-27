House of Guinness season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

House of Guinness season 1 portrays a unique story of family legacy, inner turmoil, and political shifts through a total of eight episodes. Following the journey of the Guinness family, the series brings a fictional take on how four siblings' actions create ripples that have a huge impact on the family and their country.
Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin's striking adventures in the series take the viewers back in time with historical references and visuals. The songs and music featured in the series also add to the viewing experience, creating unique moments for each character.
The original score of the series was composed by Ilan Eshkeri. Songs by artists such as Kneecap, Fontaines D.C., The Scratch, and more are incorporated in different episodes of the show.
From Fontaines D.C.'s Starburster to Yard's Lawmaker, here are the songs featured in House of Guinness season 1
House of Guinness season 1 follows the rise of the Guinness family as their personal struggles and interpersonal rifts bring huge changes to their life. As the story brings intense moments and emotional developments, the songs featured in the series try to further enhance each moment musically.
Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in House of Guinness season 1:
Episode 1
- Starbuster by Fontaines D.C.
- Get Your Brits Out by Kneecap
- Devil's Dance Floor by Flogging Mary
- H.O.O.D by Kneecap
Episode 2
- Katie Cruel by Lankum
- In ár gCroíthe go deo by Fontaines D.C.
- The Rich Man And The Poor Man by The Mary Wallopers
Episode 3
- As I Roved Out by The Mary Wallopers
- Goodnight World by Lisa O'Neill
- Another Round by the Scratch
Episode 4
- I bhFiacha Linne by Kneecap
- Brother Was A Runaway by Adrain Crowley
- Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy
Episode 5
- Brewing Up A Storm by The Stunning
- Carraig Aonair by Pebbledash
- Choose Life by Shark School
Episode 6
- Come Out Ye Black And Tans by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones
- Meth Lab Zoso Sticker by I Dreamed I Dream
- The Congress Reel by Poitin
- The Granite Gaze by Lankum
- Cheeky Bast**d by The Scratch
- Boil The Breakfast by The Chieftains
- Lawmaker by Yard
- Death Kink by Fontains D.C.
Episode 7
- Failte 2025 by IMLE
- Phil The Fluter's Ball by Ruby Murray
- Saints And Sinners by The Feelgood McLouds
- Old Note by Lisa O' Neill
- Amphetamines by Cardinals
- Go Head by Rocstrong
- It's Been Ages by Kneecap
Episode 8
- For Everything by The Murder Capital
- The Parting Glass by Robocobra Quartet
- All The Boys On The Dole by TPM
- Nausea by Gurriers
- The Parting Glass by Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds
- Lawman by Gilla Band
- Starbuster by Fontains D.C.
- Beer, Beer, Beer by The Clancy Brothers
Who composed the original score of House of Guinness season 1?
British composer Ilan Eshkeri is credited with composing the original score of House of Guinness season 1. Touching the historic elements and the emotional moments closely, all the tracks by Eshkeri add a musical touch to varied scenes in the series.
Viewers must have heard his music in series and films such as Layer Cake (2004), Stardust (2008), Johnny English Reborn (2011), MobLand (2025), and more. He has also composed for video games such as The Sims 4 (2014) and Ghost of Tsushima (2020).
Here is a list of all the tracks composed by Ilan Eshkeri for the original soundtrack of House of Guinness season 1:
- House of Guinness
- The Devil & The Rocky Road (with Tim Wheeler)
- Spes Mea In Deo (with WØLFFE)
- Lady Olivia
- Wild Cat
- The Devil Is Dead
- St Patrick's An Dro
- Burning Barrels
- Rafferty
- Bonnie Champion
- Anne
- Spilt Ink
- Arthur Guinness
- The Fenians
- Apples in Winter
- Ben & Christine
- Edward Guinness
- Byron Hedges
- Adelaide
- St Stephen's Day
- Ellen Cochrane
- Guinness Brothers
- Cochrane Returns
- Assassination
- Spes Mea In Deo - Redux (with WØLFFE)
The original soundtrack comprises 25 tracks with a total duration of 57 minutes and 22 seconds. It is available to stream on major music streaming platforms.
About House of Guinness season 1
House of Guinness season 1 takes real-life inspiration from the popular Irish Guinness family and their brewery legacy. The historical references shown in the series bring a vivid picture of the political, cultural, and religious happenings in Ireland back then.
Siblings Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin are left to handle their father's premium brewing business in a chaotic time. With each having their own plans and ambitions in life, their paths converge due to their father's will, bringing them together to turn the fate of the family.
The cast of the series includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur, Louis Partridge as Edward, Emily Fairn as Anne, Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin, James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Niamh McCormack as Ellen, and others.
Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.