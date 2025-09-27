House of Guinness season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

House of Guinness season 1 portrays a unique story of family legacy, inner turmoil, and political shifts through a total of eight episodes. Following the journey of the Guinness family, the series brings a fictional take on how four siblings' actions create ripples that have a huge impact on the family and their country.

Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin's striking adventures in the series take the viewers back in time with historical references and visuals. The songs and music featured in the series also add to the viewing experience, creating unique moments for each character.

The original score of the series was composed by Ilan Eshkeri. Songs by artists such as Kneecap, Fontaines D.C., The Scratch, and more are incorporated in different episodes of the show.

From Fontaines D.C.'s Starburster to Yard's Lawmaker, here are the songs featured in House of Guinness season 1

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness season 1 follows the rise of the Guinness family as their personal struggles and interpersonal rifts bring huge changes to their life. As the story brings intense moments and emotional developments, the songs featured in the series try to further enhance each moment musically.

Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs featured in House of Guinness season 1:

Episode 1

Starbuster by Fontaines D.C.

Get Your Brits Out by Kneecap

Devil's Dance Floor by Flogging Mary

H.O.O.D by Kneecap

Episode 2

Katie Cruel by Lankum

In ár gCroíthe go deo by Fontaines D.C.

The Rich Man And The Poor Man by The Mary Wallopers

Episode 3

As I Roved Out by The Mary Wallopers

Goodnight World by Lisa O'Neill

Another Round by the Scratch

Episode 4

I bhFiacha Linne by Kneecap

Brother Was A Runaway by Adrain Crowley

Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy

Episode 5

Brewing Up A Storm by The Stunning

Carraig Aonair by Pebbledash

Choose Life by Shark School

Episode 6

Come Out Ye Black And Tans by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones

Meth Lab Zoso Sticker by I Dreamed I Dream

The Congress Reel by Poitin

The Granite Gaze by Lankum

Cheeky Bast**d by The Scratch

Boil The Breakfast by The Chieftains

Lawmaker by Yard

Death Kink by Fontains D.C.

Episode 7

Failte 2025 by IMLE

Phil The Fluter's Ball by Ruby Murray

Saints And Sinners by The Feelgood McLouds

Old Note by Lisa O' Neill

Amphetamines by Cardinals

Go Head by Rocstrong

It's Been Ages by Kneecap

Episode 8

For Everything by The Murder Capital

The Parting Glass by Robocobra Quartet

All The Boys On The Dole by TPM

Nausea by Gurriers

The Parting Glass by Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds

Lawman by Gilla Band

Starbuster by Fontains D.C.

Beer, Beer, Beer by The Clancy Brothers

Who composed the original score of House of Guinness season 1?

British composer Ilan Eshkeri is credited with composing the original score of House of Guinness season 1. Touching the historic elements and the emotional moments closely, all the tracks by Eshkeri add a musical touch to varied scenes in the series.

Viewers must have heard his music in series and films such as Layer Cake (2004), Stardust (2008), Johnny English Reborn (2011), MobLand (2025), and more. He has also composed for video games such as The Sims 4 (2014) and Ghost of Tsushima (2020).

Here is a list of all the tracks composed by Ilan Eshkeri for the original soundtrack of House of Guinness season 1:

House of Guinness

The Devil & The Rocky Road (with Tim Wheeler)

Spes Mea In Deo (with WØLFFE)

Lady Olivia

Wild Cat

The Devil Is Dead

St Patrick's An Dro

Burning Barrels

Rafferty

Bonnie Champion

Anne

Spilt Ink

Arthur Guinness

The Fenians

Apples in Winter

Ben & Christine

Edward Guinness

Byron Hedges

Adelaide

St Stephen's Day

Ellen Cochrane

Guinness Brothers

Cochrane Returns

Assassination

Spes Mea In Deo - Redux (with WØLFFE)

The original soundtrack comprises 25 tracks with a total duration of 57 minutes and 22 seconds. It is available to stream on major music streaming platforms.

About House of Guinness season 1

A still from House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness season 1 takes real-life inspiration from the popular Irish Guinness family and their brewery legacy. The historical references shown in the series bring a vivid picture of the political, cultural, and religious happenings in Ireland back then.

Siblings Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin are left to handle their father's premium brewing business in a chaotic time. With each having their own plans and ambitions in life, their paths converge due to their father's will, bringing them together to turn the fate of the family.

The cast of the series includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur, Louis Partridge as Edward, Emily Fairn as Anne, Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin, James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Niamh McCormack as Ellen, and others.

Watch House of Guinness season 1 on Netflix.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More