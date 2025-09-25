How Shape Island went from books to Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ has a wide catalog of content for younger viewers, and Shape Island is certainly no different. Audiences, both young and old, have enjoyed the adventures of Circle, Square, and Triangle across two seasons, since the season 2 debut on August 29.Before Shape Island became the popular animated show streaming on Apple TV+, it was a series of children's books called The Shape Trilogy, authored by Mac Barnett and illustrated by the legendary Jon Klassen. Klassen took the time to explain the difference between the two media in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.Klassen stated the following about the transition from the popular children's books to an Apple TV+ original:&quot;The difference I think we learned, or I think was reaffirmed, was that books have strengths that you play to, formally in terms of the tools that they give you to tell a story. Page turners, still pictures. And those things can define your characters or story if you go about it in a certain way.&quot;He added that in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Shape Island, he quickly realized that the characters lent themselves just as well to the story.&quot;But, for these, it turned out and what we hoped for, is that the characters were apart from that form. How we told the story... the book hopefully played into the strengths of what books can give you. But the substance of it- what animated those stories, the characters themselves- weren’t trapped by that, weren’t defined by that,&quot; he stated.With his writing partner Mac Barnett, Klassen made a swift transition.&quot;It turned out that they could walk right off into a different form and do just as well, thank you very much, with those strengths that shows give you,&quot; he said.The Apple TV+ version of Shape Island wasn't confined to just three charactersTwo seasons in, one would assume that three shapes and a narrator wouldn't be enough fodder to tell a multitude of stories. Klassen disagreed with our assessment.&quot;If we had ten characters to keep track of, you wouldn’t have time to let their personalities spin into operatic levels. But because it was only three of them, you’re going to get four minutes out of Square, he’s gonna go pretty hard, because you have time to like build up an emotional mushroom cloud that’s about to hit,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe fact that Klassen knew the three characters intimately, having created and spent two seasons with them, lent to a fantastic adaptation in the Apple TV+ original.&quot;And so, to replace vast casts with just emotional range of just three characters, we really liked that version of it. Again what you’re left with is characters that you really know very well. There’s a real pleasure in that,&quot; he noted.Klassen is of the opinion that humor for kids is not too different from humor for grown-ups:&quot;We’ve hung out with kids. What they find funny in a joke is exactly what we do. It’s just that the subjects have to be known to them to get it. That is a big part of the deal why.&quot;What's your favorite book adaptation? Let us know in the comments.