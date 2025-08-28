Yvette Nicole Brown on which Shape Island character is most like Community's Shirley (Exclusive)

Shape Island on Apple TV+ features veteran screen and voice actor Yvette Nicole Brown in a unique role– as the show's narrator. For Brown, a long time fan of the books that the animated series is based on, it truly is a dream come true.The actor is best known for playing Shirley on the legendary comedy series Community, in addition to cameos on shows such as The Walking Dead, The Office, and Chuck.Now, the voice of God in a world that features the shapes Circle, Triangle, and Square, Yvette Nicole Brown brings her own style and humor to Shape Island. Of course, we had to ask her which of the shapes Shirley is most like, and Brown replied:&quot;I think Shirley is a little bit of all of them. Circle is very motherly so that’s definitely Shirley. Square is very serious and believes that things should be done in a certain way. That’s also Shirley. And Shirley also has a…you know she put her head through a jukebox. That’s kind of what Triangle would do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBut which Shape Island character would Shirley want to be most like?&quot;So, she’s a little bit of all of them. Shirley would want to be most like Circle,&quot; Yvette said.Yvette Nicole Brown is a massive Shape Island fanShape Island is based on a series of books by the award-winning duo, Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. Yvette Nicole Brown actively campaigned for her role in this animated series.&quot;The show is based on the Shapes books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. I’ve been a fan of the books forever. I even have a piece of artwork in my house based on the shapes. So, when the time came for them to do the show and I heard that they were looking for a Narrator, I am like please. Please,&quot; she said.The narrator may not be one of the shapes on the island, but is certainly a big part of every adventure in this Apple TV+ original show. This is something that Brown takes great pride in:&quot;And so then to get to do it and find out that The Narrator is like this warm voice that walks through the journeys with them. So even though I am not one of the shapes, I get to go on every adventure that they go on. It was an amazing experience. It was just an easy yes.&quot;Fans of Community are certainly aware that Yvette Nicole Brown is an animated comedic genius, and she was thrilled to bring her unique brand of comedy to Shape Island.&quot;I thought when I got the gig that it was going to be just straight narration. Then within the first couple of episodes, maybe even the first session that we did, the wonderful voice director was like you know you can add a little bit of your personality here,&quot; Yvette said.Season 2 of the warm, action-packed animated series Shape Island is set to air on August 29, only on Apple TV! Stay tuned for more Shape Island exclusives on Sportskeeda.