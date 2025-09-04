Author Mac Barnett on the Seinfeld influence on Shape Island (Exclusive)

Shape Island is a mythical, magical, and magnificent place inhabited by Circle, Triangle, and Square. The animated series on Apple TV+ is in its second season, with new adventures for audiences, both young and old.Based on the books by author Mac Barnett and illustrated by the legendary Jon Klassen, Shape Island is a faithful adaptation of the source material. And while the inspiration from various children's shows is immediately obvious, viewers may not realize that even Seinfeld is an influence.Sportskeeda spoke to Barnett in an exclusive interview recently, where he revealed how the Seinfeld formula applies to Shape Island as well.Only three characters in Shape Island - Is the idea too limiting?Since only three characters and a narrator inhabit Shape Island, Sportskeeda asked Barnett if it's difficult to come up with one idea after another with such a limited cast. Barnett thinks it's the opposite and said:&quot;You know, one of the writers on the show is a mom and one of the first meetings we had with the writing team…we were all introducing ourselves and talking about the show. And she said…she was so excited because three was the nightmare playdate.&quot;Barnett expounded upon the thought, elaborating as to why three characters and a narrator could still lead to an endless array of adventures in this Apple TV+ original.&quot;She said I never try to have three kids over at the house. Because it’s just constant drama, shifting alliances, you can never predict what’s going to happen. And I think everything that makes it a terrible playdate is what makes this great television,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe iconic sitcom, Seinfeld, is a massive influence on Shape Island. And while the inspiration may not immediately be obvious, Barnett explained his reasoning:&quot;In our pitch deck when we first were pitching the show, we had pictures of all these shows for kids that inspired us and there was also just Seinfeld sitting there with those four characters. And I think when we were pitching the show, sometimes execs would think that we were joking.&quot;Just like Circle, Triangle, and Square in Shape Island, Seinfeld features four central characters - Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes, George Costanza, and Cosmo Kramer, as they go about their hilarious adventures. Barnett explained:&quot;But we were always dead serious about this. In fact, it’s maybe one of the biggest influences on the show just because of the way it works. You can do anything on the show. It was literally, famously a show about nothing. You could have nothing happen and you could just go through these four characters who you loved and knew well.&quot;Barnett went on to say he could do ten seasons with these characters, elaborating:&quot;And you could just clock how they would react to it. It’s the same way about this show. It doesn’t matter what happens in an episode. No other show will be like ours because we have these three characters and a narrator. And the way that they execute that plot will be different than you see in any other episode.&quot;Season 2 of Shape Island is now streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more exclusive content from the show on Sportskeeda.