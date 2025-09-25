The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Morning Show season 4 has dropped two episodes so far, and the stakes are already high for Alex, Bradley, and other characters.

Alex's attempts at helping Roya and her father took a devastating turn. Bradley's return to the network becomes complicated by the cryptic revelations of an unknown informant. While Stella and Celine lead the new merger between UBA and NBN, Cory's struggles escalate as he enters the film industry.

With the shocking end of episode 2, viewers of the show must be eager to know what will come ahead for all the characters. The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 will release on October 1, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Morning Show season 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Morning Show season 4 episode 3 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 2 showed new developments in the stories of Alex, Bradley, Cory, and more, bringing several twists and turns until the end. From Alex's footage issue to Bradley's exchanges with the secret informant, all the happenings hint at more troubles coming ahead in the series.

The viewers will get to watch episode 3 of the series on October 1, 2025. The episode will drop at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

For the global viewers, here is a list of release timings for varied regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) October 1, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) October 1, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) October 1, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) October 1, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) October 1, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) October 1, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) October 1, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) October 1, 2025 9 am SAST

Viewers can catch the upcoming episode and all previous series releases on Apple TV+. The streaming platform can be subscribed to at the monthly price of $12.99. Interested users can also check the plans under Apple One, which bring Apple TV+ and other services as a bundle at varied prices.

How many episodes are left in The Morning Show season 4?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The media landscape is ever-changing, and The Morning Show season 4 brings a deeper look at everything behind the newsrooms with new episodes. The previous seasons have touched upon varied social issues and explored the complex lives of Alex, Bradley, and other characters who work in the industry.

Episode 2 put each of them to the test once again, unleashing new and unforeseen issues. While Alex's problem with the video seemed to be resolved by the end of the episode, Bradley's case with the informant led her to more challenges. Cory's striking move at the end also changes how the story will proceed.

With so much happening in the first two episodes, viewers must be eager to know how many more episodes they can expect to watch ahead. As the series has a total of 10 episodes, there are eight more to be released in the coming weeks.

Here is the list of all upcoming episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Release Date 3 October 1, 2025 4 October 8, 2025 5 October 15, 2025 6 October 22, 2025 7 October 29, 2025 8 November 5, 2025 9 November 12, 2025 10 November 19, 2025

A brief recap of The Morning Show season 4 episode 2

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Bradley returns to TMS as host with Yanko and Chris, but the start seems rough with mentioning her brother Hal. As Alex tries to make Celine and Stella rethink having Bradley on board, things turn against her quickly. Stella informs Alex about the CCTV footage capturing her conversation with Roya, which put her on the wrong side of the situation. Alex strongly rejects stating anything the video captured, further suggesting that someone tampered with the video.

While trying to handle the issue that endangered her career, Alex opened up to Cory about the situation. He instructed her to win the favor of Cybil's daughter, a board member of UBN, in case there is a vote on her issue.

While she goes ahead with it, Alex gets stuck in a protest by Extinction Revolt, which she covers on her livestream. Alex gets some relief on the video case by the end of the episode, but more troubles are approaching her soon.

Meanwhile, Bradley offers Chip to join her search for the secret informant. He joined later after recalling a story about the Environmental Protection Agency report being spiked by the higher officials. Several big clues emerge in the episode, which lead the duo to deduce one possible candidate who could be behind it all.

Cory goes around searching for help for his film. One big secret of Stella opens a new opportunity for him, which brings a significant twist at the end of the episode.

Major events to expect from The Morning Show season 4 episode 3

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 2 brought several subplots that promise more intense twists ahead in the series. While each character grapples with the impending challenges, the developments promise more drama and danger for the viewers to witness.

Here are some expected plot developments for episode 3:

While Alex is proven innocent, her actions have put her on the rough side of the Iranians. Episode 3 may explore what troubles this will further lead the protagonist to, and if other forces are trying to push her down.

Bradley and Chip deduced that Claire could be the secret informant. How they will look into it further and what other issues it will lead to will be something that episode 3 may touch upon.

Cory has made a big demand that is bound to make Stella's life difficult. Episode 3 may give a picture of Stella's situation and her next step in the grave situation.

Mia and Chris have a heated moment after the latter leaves for her daughter's recital during her shooting schedule. Their dynamics may also be explored ahead in the series.

Along with these points, viewers can anticipate surprising and twisted moments to come ahead in the show.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

