The Morning Show season 4 episode 2 ending explained: What's behind Cory's demand from Stella? 

Challenges lie at every step in The Morning Show season 4, with the second episode unravelling more chaos for each character.

Alex's tampered footage with Roya wreaks havoc, putting her role in UBN at risk. Bradley returns to TMS, but the secret informant and the mysterious case completely occupy her mind. With funding issues and no actress, Cory's film project seems to go downhill. Varied developments are shown in the latest episode, which further hint that things are not going to be easy ahead.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

By the end, Alex's innocence is proven in the footage case, and Bradley and Chip piece together all the hints to deduce that Claire Conway may be the informant. Cory asks Stella for a bigger deal with UBN. Behind this offer was the fact that he had discovered Stella's affair with Celine's husband, Miles.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 2 ending explained: How does Cory's demand tense things up for Stella?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

In The Morning Show season 4 episode 2, Cory approached Stella for help with funding for his film, but was harshly rejected by her. However, things take a turn when Miles invites him and makes an offer to arrange for the monetary help he requires. At his loft, Cory spots the same lighter that Stella was carrying at the bar they met at before. That's how Cory learns about their risky affair, which could prove to be useful for him.

At the end of the episode, Cory calls Stella and tells her that he knows what's going on between her and Miles. This shocks Stella as this could be detrimental to her career and relations with Celine. Cory uses it in his favour to go beyond the ask for funding.

He demands an overall deal with UBN, which includes development money, office, suite, and more from Stella. This could mark his return to the network from where he was removed before. As the episode ends at this point, the tension is high about how Stella would manage this situation.

While this may be a big win for Cory, there are troubles lined up at both ends of the situation for Stella. Agreeing to Cory could mean a lot of arrangements and hassles ahead, but denial could end her career.

Where does the search for the secret informant lead Bradley and Chip?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The secret informant who hinted at a pressing crisis story to Bradley remained a secret in episode 2 of The Morning Show season 4. As new videos and updates are shared by the mystery person, Bradley tries to find who could be behind it all.

When Bradley, Yanko, and Alex cover the Extinction Revolt on TMS towards the end of the episode, Bradley discovers that the revolt's logo was also on the t-shirt of a person present in the informant's video.

Chip calls her after the show, informing her that he had one person in mind who could be behind the secret messages. He thinks that Claire Conway, Yanko's girlfriend and former assistant at UBN, could be behind it all. He remembered how she was also a part of the meeting when the EPA story was put down years ago.

She had been the one who got Bradley on board initially, making it probable why she chose her to uncover this story. Bradley and Chip also deduce that she didn't turn up for the meeting as she was caught up with the Extinction Revolt. Claire also stood against the network, owing to how she sued them after Hannah's demise earlier.

While these clues give a strong reason why Claire could be the secret informant, Bradley will have more to unravel about the case in the series ahead.

Was Alex's video with Roya tampered with?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Towards the end of the episode, it is also revealed that Alex's video with Roya was actually tampered with, as she had suggested before. Celine meets Alex and informs her about the news, telling her how the team managed to find the truth.

The CCTV footage showcased a faulty audio that made Alex's involvement in Roya's father's case evident. However, as the viewers were also shown before, those words were not spoken by Alex, hinting at some force trying to push Alex down.

While this issue troubles her and makes her take bold steps throughout the second episode, Celine's news solves the matter for Alex. However, the big issue's quick resolution and Celine's restricted disclosure also raise doubts about whether there could be more to the incident than what is told to Alex.

Furthermore, Celine also suggests that the Iranians could be behind this incident, making the issue more complicated for Alex. How this would unfold ahead and what more is coming in Alex's way will be explored in the upcoming episodes.

