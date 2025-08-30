The Morning Show season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Developed by Charlotte Stoudt, The Morning Show season 4 will premiere on September 17, 2025, on Apple TV+, nearly two years after the conclusion of season 3. Highly anticipated, season 4 follows Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson coping with the consequences of the UBA-NBN merger.
The storyline leaps forward to spring 2024, placing the newsroom in a world shaped by deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate politics.
The Morning Show season 4 promises heightened drama and engagement with pressing contemporary issues, featuring returning veteran cast members as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, and Jon Hamm.
New additions to the cast include Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook.
When and where will The Morning Show season 4 be released?
The Morning Show season 4 will comprise 10 episodes and will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The season will stream on September 17, 2025, with new episodes being released consecutively every Wednesday up until the season finale on November 19, 2025.
Apple TV+ provides a 7-day free trial, after which the subscription is available at $9.99/month in the United States. Viewers can watch the content through the Apple TV app, on smart TVs, streaming devices, or via web browsers.
All cast members in The Morning Show season 4
The Morning Show season 4 features a star-studded cast, led by returning icons Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. They are joined by both familiar faces and exciting new additions to the ensemble.
Below is the expected cast list:
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
- Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
- Mark Duplass as Chip Black
- Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
- Greta Lee as Stella Bak
- Nicole Beharie as Chris Hunter
- Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores
- Jon Hamm as Paul Marks
- Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont
- Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy
- Aaron Pierre as Miles
- William Jackson Harper as Ben
- Boyd Holbrook as Brodie
What to expect from The Morning Show season 4?
The Morning Show season 4 picks up the narrative nearly two years after the UBA-NBN merger transformed the network. The newsroom is now confronted with new challenges characterized by misinformation, deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups.
One of the key tensions is Bradley Jackson’s preparation for facing the legal fallout from destroying evidence related to her brother’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection. This situation may put her journalistic career at risk
At the same time, Alex Levy faces personal and professional turmoil following her split with Paul Marks, who tried to extort Bradley and hid unsettling secrets about his firm. The dynamics in the network continue to be explosive as Alex takes charge amidst secret corporate battles.
The season is about truth, trust, and moral dilemmas of contemporary journalism in a polarized America. The introduction of a new, powerful character, Celine Dumont, played by Marion Cotillard, complicates the newsroom's changing power dynamics.
The plot continues from the dramatic season 3 finale, when Bradley turned herself in to the FBI and Alex started a massive network merger to salvage the news division. Season 4 will further explore media accountability and the repercussions of decisions made by journalists in an environment where the stakes are high.
The Morning Show season 4 will be released on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025.