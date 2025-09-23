5 best couples from Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show is an Apple TV+ drama with an ensemble cast, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup.

Ad

Premiering in 2019 and inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning, the show explores the culture behind a network morning news program, tackling issues like the #MeToo movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality, and political events.

The story centers on Alex Levy, co-anchor of The Morning Show, who faces career challenges after her longtime partner is fired amid a scandal. Across the seasons, she faces a new co-anchor, personal struggles, and the network’s shifting priorities, including a potential takeover by tech mogul Paul Marks.

Ad

Trending

The Morning Show follows couples like Yanko Flores and Claire Conway, showing how they handle work, relationships, and personal responsibilities. The series shows their interactions and connections while depicting the challenges of life in a fast-paced news environment.

Here is a list of the five best couples from Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

Christina and Marcus Hunter, 4 other best couples from Apple TV’s The Morning Show

1) Christina Hunter and Marcus Hunter

Marcus and Christina Hunter in The Morning Show (Images via Getty)

Christina (Nicole Beharie), a new co-host on the show and former Olympian, stands out for her commitment to balancing work and family life. With a young daughter and a devoted husband at home, it is clear she cherishes her family and prioritizes time with them.

Ad

Her husband, Marcus (Alano Miller), matches her dedication, and is always willing to step in when Christine faces early mornings, late nights, or travel demands for major stories. Together, they come across as a true partnership: equals, in love, and handling the challenges of marriage, parenthood, and careers.

In the midst of the show’s often chaotic environment, Christine is one of the few team members juggling responsibilities outside of work. It is refreshing to see a grounded, drama-free couple living life and career together.

Ad

2) Bradley Jackson and Laura Peterson

Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) from The Morning Show (Images via Getty)

Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Laura (Julianna Margulies) appeared to be an ideal power couple, connected by love, chemistry, and a shared understanding of the pressures their jobs brought.

Ad

Their bond allows them to support one another, giving guidance and perspective when needed. While Laura is older and comes from a wealthier background than Bradley, the two seem well-suited for each other.

Yet, family tensions began to strain their relationship, particularly involving Bradley’s mother and his troubled brother. Ultimately, the relationship ended after Laura discovered Bradley’s actions with the Capitol footage.

Even so, she didn’t expose him or his family, showing that her feelings and respect for him remained strong. Despite their affection and mutual admiration, certain fundamental differences proved impossible to overlook, making it clear that love alone wasn’t enough to sustain them.

Ad

3) Yanko Flores and Claire Conway

Yanko Flores and Claire Conway's romance unfolded during the #MeToo Movement (Images via Getty)

Yanko (Néstor Carbonell) and Claire (Bel Powley), one of the most endearing pairings on The Morning Show season 1, seemed genuinely happy together, despite her being a PA and him the weatherman, her superior.

Ad

Their romance unfolded during the height of the #MeToo Movement and amidst the turmoil surrounding Mitch (Steve Carell), so they kept it under wraps. Any exposure could have appeared inappropriate and risked the network’s reputation.

The secrecy created an intriguing dynamic, as they never had the chance to fully explore their relationship in public. Claire worried that others might see Yanko as taking advantage of the age gap between them.

Ad

Still, with Claire clearly invested and Yanko equally smitten, it is easy to imagine that, under different circumstances, their relationship might have had a real shot at lasting.

4) Stella Bak and Miles

Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and Miles (Aaron Pierre) in The Morning Show (Images via Getty)

At first, Stella (Greta Lee) and Miles (Aaron Pierre) appear to be a promising couple, enjoying playful, flirtatious moments like pretending to meet for the first time at a bar before reconnecting later in his studio.

Ad

They share personal thoughts as Stella opens up about challenges at work, and Miles encourages her to escape the stress and spend time with him. Their chemistry is undeniable, both physically and emotionally.

However, by the end of season 4, episode 1 (My Roman Empire), it is revealed that Miles is married to Stella’s boss, Celine (Marion Cotillard), a shrewd European businesswoman who has left much behind for him.

This revelation immediately turns their budding romance into a secret affair, one fraught with inevitable consequences. It also casts doubt on the seemingly perfect marriage between Miles and Celine.

Ad

Nevertheless, if Miles had been single or ended things with Celine beforehand, his relationship with Stella might have flourished, built on mutual respect and admiration, rather than betrayal.

5) Alex Levy and Paul Marks

Paul (Jon Hamm) and Alex (Jennifer Aniston) in The Morning Show (Images via Getty)

Initially, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) keeps her interactions with Paul (Jon Hamm) strictly professional, tasked with keeping him on board to buy the network.

Ad

Despite this, a personal connection begins to emerge, especially during one of their unofficial outings at a fair, where they play arcade games and share genuine laughter. Romance gradually takes root.

Things take a turn when Paul makes choices to protect his own interests, causing harm to Bradley, which Alex eventually discovers. Outraged, she retaliates professionally, bringing their relationship to an abrupt end.

On a personal level, their chemistry was undeniable. It is easy to imagine that, if both had chosen to step away from their careers, they might have found real happiness together.

Ad

Yet, as with many relationships on the show, ambition, status, and reputation ultimately take precedence, leaving little space for emotional connection.

Interested viewers can watch season 3 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More