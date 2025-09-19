Loved ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? Here are 7 romantic shows to watch next 

With The Summer I Turned Pretty finale bringing social media's favorite love triangle to an end, fans must be on the lookout for the more romantic shows to swoon over. From young-adult first love stories to quixotic period dramas, OTT platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix have every romance trope covered.

The Prime Video #1 hit followed Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she spent summers at Cousins Beach with her childhood best friends Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. But when feelings get involved, things get complicated. For fans of the The Summer I Turned Pretty's coming-of-age and young love themes, romantic shows like Normal People and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha might be the next best watch.

Normal People, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and other romantic shows for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans

1) Normal People (2020)

Connell and Marianne from Normal People (Image via Hulu)

Different standings in the social hierarchy keep Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) apart under the public eye. But a forbidden romance trickles into their very identity. Through their years in school and college in Ireland, the boundaries of their young love are tested beyond their imagination. What does fate and their own choices have in store for them?

Based on Sally Rooney's novel, Catherine Magee's Normal People is one of the best romantic shows to watch after The Summer I Turned Pretty. Both perfectly capture the heartache of first loves and youth, welcoming change like an old friend. While the tonality differs, fans will love Normal People's approach to finding oneself in a complex world, and the once-in-a-lifetime connections along the way.

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Hye-jin and Du-sik in the show (Image via Netflix)

Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) is the happy-go-lucky handyman in the idyllic beachside town of Gongjin. Yoon Hye-jin (Sin Min-a) is a successful and uptight dentist whose life turns upside down, forcing her away from the city. On paper, their connection makes no sense. But sparks fly from the moment they meet, leading to a life-changing journey towards healing and love.

Fans of romantic shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty will enjoy travelling across the world to another beachside town in South Korea. Just like in Cousins, the beach comes alive for the lonely characters who find their way to each other. The gentleness of a low-stakes small town romance might be just what fans need after Belly and Conrad's rocky road to forever.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Emily in Paris (2020-present)

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris (Image via Netflix)

Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) life changes when she gets the opportunity to work at a marketing firm in Paris. Leaving Chicago behind, she enters a whirlwind of new cultures, languages, and a brand new life. But with an attractive downstairs neighbor, new workplace struggles, and budding friendships, Emily has her hands full in this Darren Star romcom.

Enjoyed Belly's brief time in Paris? Then Emily in Paris is one of those must-watch romantic shows after The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fans are in for a treat with Emily's enchanting stories set in the picturesque streets of the City of Love. Both shows grapple with personal discovery and the complexities of a love triangle, with two complicated and stylish women showing how it's done.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) XO, Kitty (2023-present)

Anna Cathcart is Kitty Song-Covey (Image via Netflix)

Katherine "Kitty" Song-Covey (Lara Jean's sister from To All the Boys I've Loved Before) finds her time in the spotlight as she travels to South Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend and reconnect with her Korean roots. What follows is a messy high school romance and Kitty's journey to unlocking her truest self. Friendships, heartbreak, and a relatable dash of nostalgia ensue.

If Jenny Han's memorable writing and directing as the creator of The Summer I Turned Pretty has left fans wanting more, this original spin-off in her multiverse of characters is the perfect binge. Kitty and Belly navigate young adulthood in different yet relatable ways, and fans can see the all-too-familiar love triangle trope play out with Kitty in this romantic show.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Heartstopper (2022-present)

Nick and Charlie (Image via Netflix)

When teenager Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is forced to come out of the closet, he survives by holding onto his best friends Tao, Elle, and Isaac, and staying out of the limelight. But when he befriends the school's popular jock, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), everything changes. The young adults navigate the complexities of identity, friendship, and mental health in this Alice Oseman creation.

The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heartstopper are reminders that while love can be complex and riddled with obstacles, it can also be pure and magical. It navigates different worlds, but meets at the same point: Wearing one's heart on their sleeve and allowing their truest versions to exist freely.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Maxton Hall (2024-present)

James and Ruby (Image via Prime Video)

When Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) enters high-class Maxton Hall on a scholarship, the last thing she expects is an intense rivalry with the rich and well-connected James Beufort (Damian Hardung). Things get complicated when their rivalry gives way to chemistry. Ruby has to navigate her coming-of-age journey as she struggles to reconcile with her new life.

After The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall is one of the most beloved romantic shows on Prime Video. Young, forbidden love takes fans to a school in Germany, where they can immerse themselves in a brand new world. After the whirlwind twists and turns of season 1, season 2 is set to premiere on November 7, 2025.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Bridgerton (2020-present)

The ensemble cast of Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

The noble and influential Bridgerton family lives in a 19th-century alternate reality London, where they navigate the competitive social season to find love and happy marriages. The romantic saga has infinite potential, with each season focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling and their trials and tribulations in finding love and ultimately, themselves.

Fans of romantic shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty will enjoy the grand ballroom dances, sweeping romantic gestures, and a period drama-inspired soundtrack that is just as potent in every love story as in Belly and Conrad's. It is the perfect show to escape into, with stunning visuals and the perfect mix of drama, intrigue, and high-stakes romance.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans can also check out romantic shows like My Life with the Walter Boys (2023- present), Never Have I Ever (2020-2023) and Motorheads (2025).

