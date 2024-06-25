10 shows to watch if you like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, released on May 9, 2024, is a drama and romance set against the backdrop of a prestigious English private school. This Prime Video show stars Ruby Bell, a scholarship student who becomes embroiled in the high-stakes world of the wealthy when she discovers a scandalous secret.

Her unexpected entry into this lavish world is further complicated when she falls for James Beaufort, a member of the elite. Their relationship, filled with ups and downs, makes for a riveting watch as they navigate the trials of their different social standings.

Those who have loved the plot and the atmospheric tension of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, are likely in search of similar shows that offer that mix of intrigue, class conflict, and forbidden romance.

Trending

Whether it's the allure of elite settings or the intricate relationships that unfold, the following list is tailored to fans who crave more of the same thematic elements as Maxton Hall — The World Between Us.

Disclaimer: The list contains only the writer's opinion.

Shows to watch if you loved Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Here are 10 television series that will resonate with fans of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us. Each show is selected for its thematic and atmospheric similarities, ensuring that your viewing experience continues to be as engaging and dramatic.

Elite

Tell Me Lies

Never Have I Ever

One Day

Young Royals

Bridgerton

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

The O.C.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) Elite

Elite is a Spanish TV series, released in 2018 that dives into the lives of three scholarship students at a school for rich kids. These less-privileged students must make friends and fall in love in this glamorous world. The show, which looks closely at how different social classes affect each other in high school, has been a hit and is ending with its eighth season.

Elite is currently available to watch on Netflix.

2) Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies is a teen drama series on Hulu, with the story set in 2007, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, and based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel. The story centers around the turbulent and deeply flawed relationship between a college freshman, Lucy Bright, and a junior, Stephen DeMarco.

It stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as the main characters, with Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder in supporting roles. The series spans eight years of their interactions.

3) Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever gives a fun yet meaningful look at the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a modern first-generation Indian American teenager, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Created by Mindy Kaling, the show focuses on cultural identity, dealing with loss, and the ups and downs of being a teenager.

The California-set episodes show Devi trying to become more popular while dealing with family, emotions, and high school issues. The series is known for its clever writing, engaging cast, and portrayal of adolescence and diversity. Viewers can watch it on Netflix.

4) One Day

Released on February 8, 2024, One Day is a Netflix series adapted from David Nicholls’ novel. It traces the lives of two university graduates, Emma Morley from a working-class background in Leeds, and Dexter Mayhew, who comes from a wealthy London family.

Despite their different upbringings, Emma and Dex are close. This series like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, shows how they grow together and apart as adults, always reconnecting and discovering there may be more to their relationship than friendship.

5) Young Royals

Young Royals is a Swedish drama that follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, portrayed by Edvin Ryding, as he figures out his life at an elite boarding school. He's always under the microscope, struggling between his royal responsibilities and his wishes to discover who he really is and experience young love.

The series is praised for how it handles LGBTQ+ themes, its character development, and its deep story about love, duty, and freedom. Young Royals is a heartfelt and detailed show available on Netflix.

6) Bridgerton

Bridgerton takes place in the competitive social scene of Regency-era London, during the season young women are introduced at court. The first season started on December 25, 2020. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, this romantic and witty series is known for its fancy costumes, diverse cast, and contemporary music.

Each season plans to explore the romantic life of a different Bridgerton sibling, based on Julia Quinn's novels. The series, just like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, mixes romance, drama, and beautiful visuals, offering a rich and emotional experience for viewers on Netflix.

7) Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl looks into the lives of wealthy young adults in New York's Upper East Side, tracked by a secretive blogger who reports their every action. The show mixes luxury, drama, and high fashion with a cast that includes Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick.

It addresses themes of privilege, family, and friendships with a stylish and sharp presentation, known for its clever dialogue and influential fashion. Originally shown on The CW, just like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, this iconic series offers an exciting peek into the extravagant lives of young elites.

8) One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is an American drama series, released in 2003, set in a fictional coastal town in North Carolina. It follows two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, who initially don't get along but gradually develop a bond.

The story begins with Lucas joining the high school basketball team, stirring rivalry with Nathan, the team's captain. This rivalry is also tangled with their love interests and family drama involving their father, Dan Scott, and his past decisions affecting both families. Currently, this series is available on Prime Video.

9) The O.C.

The O.C. (released in 2003) follows Ryan Atwood, a talented but troubled teen from a difficult background, who is adopted by the kind and wealthy Sandy and Kirsten Cohen.

Alongside his new brother, Seth, a witty and somewhat awkward teen, Ryan navigates life in the upscale Newport Beach. Like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, they both form significant relationships and face challenges in a community that often seems superficial and unforgiving. The series is currently available on Prime Video.

10) The Summer I Turned Pretty

The romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on Jenny Han's novel. Isabel "Belly" Conklin, her mother, brother, and the Fisher family—Conrad and Jeremiah—spend the summer at Cousin's Beach. Belly navigates first loves and heartbreaks in a love triangle with the Fisher brothers, who love her.

The series depicts summer romance and growth. Those who like Maxton Hall — The World Between Us and stories of personal growth and emotional turmoil will enjoy the show set against sunny beaches and teenage angst.

These ten series not only mirror the intricate dramas and lush settings found in Maxton Hall — The World Between Us but also explore themes of identity, class, and romantic entanglement in ways that will keep viewers hooked.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is currently available on Prime Video.