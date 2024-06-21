Tell Them You Love Me, a compelling documentary, released in 2023, delves into the controversial relationship between Anna Stubblefield, a married white professor, and Derrick Johnson, a Black man with cerebral palsy. This relationship turns out to be a nationwide debate as Daisy Johnson, Johnson’s mother, claims that her son is incapable of consent.

This docufilm, directed by Nick August-Perna, features a mix of real-life interviews and reenactments, bringing to light the complex dynamics of power, disability, and race. The ensemble comprises of Kate Dulcich, Jerron Herman, Devva Kasnitz, Brenda McCullough, Richard Rampolla and Julian Thomas.

The film traces the beginning of Stubblefield and Johnson’s interactions which leads to the highly publicized trial. Stubblefield, an ethics professor at Rutgers University, meets Johnson through his brother, a student of hers. She helps Johnson with facilitated communication and he starts communicating using a keyboard with an LED screen.

Over time, Stubblefield claims that they fell in love and engaged in a consensual sexual relationship, which Johnson's mother disputed.

Tell Them You Love Me explores whether Johnson could genuinely communicate consent. The initial court ruling was denied, and it led to Stubblefield's conviction and subsequent imprisonment. However, her conviction was later overturned, and the ongoing debate rages around the case.

Tell Them You Love Me: Full list of cast in the docufilm

Main Cast

Kate Dulcich as Anna Stubblefield

Kate Dulcich portrays Anna Stubblefield, the professor whose relationship with Derrick Johnson stands at the focus of the controversy. Dulcich’s performance shows the complex emotions and ethical dilemmas faced by Stubblefield.

Even her life may seem to be quite unfortunate after all the trial and legal issues she went through based on Johnson's mother's claim.

Jerron Herman as Derrick Johnson

Jerron Herman takes on the role of Derrick Johnson, a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy. Herman’s portrayal provides a poignant look into Johnson’s life and the contentious question of his ability to consent.

Julian Thomas as John Johnson

Julian Thomas as John Johnson (Image via IMDb)

Julian Thomas portrays John Johnson, Derrick’s brother and a former student of Stubblefield. Thomas’ character introduces Stubblefield to Derrick, setting the stage for the unfolding events.

Brenda McCullough as Daisy Johnson

Brenda McCullough as Daisy Johnson (Image via IMDb)

Brenda McCullough plays Daisy Johnson, Derrick’s mother, who firmly believes that her son could not have consented to a relationship with Stubblefield. McCullough's role is crucial in representing the protective and concerned perspective of a mother.

Richard Rampolla as Dr. Howard Shane

Richard Rampolla as Dr. Howard Shane (Image via IMDb)

Richard Rampolla plays Dr. Howard Shane, an expert in communication enhancement. Shane’s insights into facilitated communication are critical to understanding the documentary’s central debate.

Devva Kasnitz as Herself

Devva Kasnitz appears as herself, providing expert commentary and additional context to the case.

Supporting cast and production team

The supporting cast of Tell Them You Love Me includes several other individuals who provide important perspectives throughout the documentary.

Rosemary Crossley, a facilitated communication advocate, and other experts contribute to the narrative, adding depth to the film’s exploration of communication and consent.

Producers and directors

Nick August-Perna

The director of Tell Them You Love Me, August-Perna, is known for his previous work on "The Swell Season". His direction brings a balanced and sensitive approach to the complex story.

Louis Theroux

An executive producer, Theroux is widely recognized for his documentary work, including "My Scientology Movie". His involvement adds a layer of credibility and investigative rigor to the film.

Arron Fellows

Another executive producer, Fellows, has worked on various projects with Theroux, including "Louis Theroux Interviews…".

Jennie Butler

Serving as an associate producer, Butler plays a key role in the production team, ensuring the documentary's smooth progress.

Ryan Chanatry, Mahalia Cohen, Andrea De Brito, Tamara Rosenberg and Hayley Reynolds: Each of these producers brings unique expertise and vision to the project, contributing to the film’s overall impact.

Tell Them You Love Me is a thought-provoking documentary that examines a controversial relationship through various lenses, including disability, race, and consent.

Directed by Nick August-Perna and supported by producers like Louis Theroux and Arron Fellows, the documentary's careful balance of narrative and expert insight makes it a significant watch.

Tell Them You Love Me is currently available on Netflix.