10 mind-bending TV shows to watch if you like Dark Matter

Dark Matter, a well-known sci-fi TV series released on May 8, 2024, takes viewers on a thrilling journey through space. Six characters wake up on the Raza spaceship without remembering who they are or how they got there. They navigate the ship, discover past secrets, and face dangers in a lawless galaxy. The show's twists and rich storytelling keep viewers interested in puzzles, action, and complex characters.

The characters and plots of each TV show compiled in this list are unique and mind-bending. From Sugar to Counterpart, these shows come up with alternate realities, time travel, and the effects of technology, like Dark Matter. Hopefully, fans will find something interesting on the list to keep themselves busy with a binge.

Disclaimer: This list solely contains the writer's opinion.

Must-watch TV shows if you love Dark Matter

To help the viewers dive into new adventures that match Dark Matter's suspense and intrigue, each series' plot, cast, and where to watch are detailed. From parallel dimensions to dystopian futures, these 10 TV shows are worth watching.

Trending

Sugar

Dark

Sliders

The Peripheral

Fringe

Parallels

Travelers

The Man in the High Castle

The OA

Counterpart

1) Sugar

The series Sugar stars Colin Farrell (Image via Apple TV+)

Sugar on Apple TV+ is a gripping crime drama featuring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a private investigator known for his exceptional skills in locating missing people. Clad in bespoke suits, Sugar navigates the dark underbelly of Los Angeles.

The story kicks off when legendary film producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) hires him to find his missing granddaughter, Olivia (Sydney Chandler). Despite her troubled past, Jonathan believes something is amiss.

Amy Ryan delivers a standout performance, adding to the noir atmosphere. Like Dark Matter, Sugar is filled with suspense and complex narratives, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

2) Dark

A still from Dark (Image via Netflix)

Dark, available on Netflix, is a German sci-fi thriller that plunges viewers into the enigmatic town of Winden. After two children disappear, the series uncovers a complex web of secrets across generations. Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) discovers his town's dark time travel history. The show seamlessly blends past, present, and future to examine actions' long-term effects.

Dark, starring Oliver Masucci and Karoline Eichhorn, is a mystery and existential drama. Dark Matter fans love its temporal manipulation and alternate realities.

3) Sliders

Sliders, a 90s sci-fi classic available on multiple streaming platforms like the Peacock app and Amazon Prime Video, follows the adventures of Quinn Mallory (Jerry O’Connell) and his friends as they "slide" between parallel universes. A new world with unique variations appears in each episode, forcing the group to navigate diverse realities while searching for a home.

The Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss-created show stars John Rhys-Davies and Sabrina Lloyd. Sliders explores the effects of small historical changes, just as Dark Matter's complex alternate realities, with imaginative storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Constant intrigue and endless possibilities keep the series captivating.

4) The Peripheral

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Peripheral on Amazon Prime is based on William Gibson's novel and takes viewers 50 years ahead. Flynne Fisher, portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz, is a young woman trapped in a monotonous Appalachian life. Her escape into immersive video games reveals a shockingly realistic alternate reality and a bleak future with a new gaming system.

Flynne investigates and becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue and danger that blurs reality and virtuality. Dark Matter fans who like complex, thought-provoking stories will love The Peripheral's themes of technological advancement and alternate realities.

5) Fringe

The Amazon Prime sci-fi series Fringe, created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, is captivating. In the show, FBI special agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) leads a team investigating fringe-science phenomena. Joshua Jackson plays Peter Bishop, a jack-of-all-trades with a mysterious past, and John Noble plays Walter Bishop, a brilliant but troubled scientist.

They discover a massive parallel universe and hidden agenda conspiracy. For mind-bending story fans, Fringe's mix of mystery, suspense, and science fiction mirrors Dark Matter's intricate world-building and multifaceted characters, making it captivating.

6) Parallels

Parallels is available on Disney+ (Image via Disney+)

Parallels, a French Disney+ series, follows four teenage friends whose reality breaks after a physics experiment goes wrong. In alternate dimensions, Bilal (Omar Mebrouk), Romane (Jade Pedri), and brothers Sam (Thomas Chomel) and Victor (Jules Houplain) live very different lives.

Identity, friendship, and the universe are explored as they adjust to these new realities. Dark Matter's themes of parallel worlds and the effects of divergent realities on its characters are reflected in the show's captivating science fiction and emotional storytelling.

7) Travelers

A still from Travelers (Image via Netflix)

Travelers on Netflix depicts a future where time travelers take over present-day people to save society. The team includes Marcy (MacKenzie Porter), Carly (Nesta Cooper), and Philip (Reilly Dolman), led by FBI agent Grant MacLaren (Eric McCormack).

Each traveler must adjust to their new life and change the future. Similar to Dark Matter, the show explores identity, morality, and sacrifice. Travelers' complex plot and convincing characters keep viewers hooked.

8) The Man in the High Castle

The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime depicts a terrifying World War II where the Axis won. In the 1960s divided America, Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) discovers films depicting different war outcomes. These films inspire her to fight Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

Based on Philip K. Dick's novel, the show explores oppression, resistance, and alternate realities. Its complex characters and dystopian setting create a suspenseful story similar to Dark Matter.

9) The OA

A still from The OA (Image via Netflix)

Netflix original The OA combines science fiction, mystery, and supernatural drama to great effect. After seven years, Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a young blind woman, returns with her sight restored and a mysterious new identity in the series.

Prairie, now known as the OA (Original Angel), gathers locals to help her save missing people by sharing her near-death experiences and multidimensional journeys. The show explores identity, belief, and human resilience. Those who have watched Dark Matter will find that The OA makes viewers connect with its complex story and philosophical questions.

10) Counterpart

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Counterpart, available on Amazon Prime Video, is a mystery and spy maze. Each parallel world of a secret agency hides secrets and dangers. J.K. Simmons plays two roles in the series about identity, betrayal, and blurred friendships and enemies.

Counterpart by Justin Marks examines choices and life's mysteries in a distrustful world. Its plot twists and complex character relationships keep viewers hooked, just as they did in Dark Matter. The show explores life's challenges, creating suspense.

Dark Matter enthusiasts will find these shows equally captivating, offering intricate plots, rich character development, and mind-bending themes. Each series provides a unique perspective on reality and identity, ensuring endless hours of thrilling entertainment. Dive into these shows and continue exploring complex, intriguing worlds.