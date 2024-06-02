Fringe: Full list of cast in the supernatural drama

Fringe is a supernatural drama created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, that aired on the Fox television network on September 9, 2008. The science fiction series revolves around an FBI agent, Olivia Dunham, a dysfunctional scientist Walter Bishop, and his estranged son Peter Bishop.

They are members of a newly formed Fringe Divison in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This series is based in Boston, Massachusetts where the team uses fringe science to investigate unexplained and odd occurrences which are related to the parallel universe.

Olivia Dunham, played by Anna Torv is a brilliant and driven FBI agent who finds herself drawn to the world of science after a series of unexplainable events. She is accompanied by Dr. Walter Bishop, played by John Noble, a genius scientist with a troubled past.

The third member of her team is Peter Bishop, played by Joshua Jackson, who is Walter's estranged son. He is charming but a troubled young man with a mysterious past. But acts as a middleman between Olivia and Walter. The series also stars Jasika Nicole, Lance Reddick, and Kirk Acevedo in major roles.

Fringe full cast list and character overview

1) Anna Torv as Olivia Dunham

FBI agent Olivia Dunham leaves her skepticism aside when analyzing the Fringe events. She tracks supernatural phenomena by tracking the connections between them.

She becomes the soul of The Pattern, the codename for the Fringe events. She struggles to balance her work and personal life, being occupied with work most of the time, which gives her an edge to research and investigate supernatural events. Anna Torv is also known for her role in the show The Mindhunter as Dr. Wendy Carr.

2) John Noble as Dr. Walter Bishop

John Noble as Dr. Walter Bishop (Image via X/@FRINGEonFOX)

Dr. Walter Bishop is a complex character with his own set of challenges. He carries the burden of holding many secrets while helping solve cases as a scientific genius. His mind holds the key to unlocking the parallel universe.

John Noble is popularly known for his role in The Lord of The Rings trilogy as Denethor. He has also appeared in the series Elementary and Sleepy Hollow.

3) Joshua Jackson as Peter Bishop

Peter Bishop is the estranged son of Dr. Walter Bishop. He bridges the gap between the brilliance and chaos created by his father, Dr. Walter. Despite his troubled past, his energy and street smartness bring a balance to the Fringe division.

He has a mysterious connection to the parallel universe since he was born in that world. Dr. Walter brought him to the prime universe after his son died of an incurable disease. Hence his connection with the parallel universe helps him gain insights throughout the series.

Joshua Jackson has also starred in Dawson's Creek, When They See Us, and Fatal Attraction.

4) Jasika Nicole as Astrid Farnsworth

Jasika Nicole As Astrid Farnsworth (Image via Instagram/@jasikaistrycurious)

Astrid Farnsworth is a Junior FBI agent who plays an assistant to Olivia Dunham and also acts as Walter Bishop's right hand. However, he gets romantically drawn to Dr. Walter as he loves explaining every single thing he is attempting to do, to her. Actress Jasika Nicole is also famous for her role in The Good Doctor as Dr Carly Lever.

5) Lance Reddick as Phillip Broyles

Lance Reddick As Phillip Broyles (Image via Instagram/@thereallancereddick)

Phillip Broyles is the head of the Fringe division and works alongside Olivia Dunham. He recognizes the importance of the division but often clashes with their unorthodox ways of investigation. He gets particularly irritated by the eccentric employees hired by Dr. Walter Bishop.

Lance Reddick is known for his roles in many films and TV shows including The Resident Evil series and the John Wick franchise.

6) Seth Gabel as Lincoln Lee

Seth Gabel As Lincoln Lee (Image via Instagram/@stealthgabel)

Lincoln Lee is a double agent who shows up in both parallel worlds. He is an FBI agent in the Prime Universe who later joins the Fringe division. Seth Gabel plays Lincoln Lee and he has also worked in The Watcher since 2022 and in Salem.

7) Kirk Acevedo as Charlie Francis

Kirk Acevedo As Charlie Francis (Image via Instagram/@kirkacevedo)

Charlie, a senior agent with the FBI and a close friend and colleague of Olivia, was the second-in-command of Fringe Division until his untimely death early in the second season. Despite his demise, Acevedo continues to portray Charlie in the alternate universe.

Kirk Acevedo who plays Charlie Francis is known for his roles in The Dawn of the Planet of Apes and The Thin Red Line. He has also played key characters in series like Oz, Arrow, and 12 Monkeys.

8) Blair Brown as Nina Sharp

Blair Brown as Nina Sharp (Image via YouTube/@FringeLatino)

Blair Brown plays Nina Sharp who is a mysterious CEO of a giant tech company called Massive Dynamic, that's involved in unique science experiments. She helps Olivia and her team throughout the series but she has a hidden agenda of her own. Blair Brown has also starred in Altered States and Continental Divide.

9) Leonard Nimoy as Dr William Bell

Leonard Nimoy as Dr. William Bell (Image via Instagram/@leonardnimoyofficial)

Star Trek fame actor Leonard Nimoy plays William Bell, a scientist who was once a colleague of Dr. Walter Bishop and later became the founder of Massive Dynamic. Bell's brilliance comes in handy while investing in the mysteries of Fringe but also portrays the role of the main antagonist in the later seasons. He is one of the potential keys to solving the show's biggest questions.

Supporting cast and characters in Fringe

Michael Cerveris as The Observer

Mark Valley as John Scott

Ryan McDonald as Brandon Fayette

Michael Kopsa as Captain Windmark

Jared Harris as David Robert Jones

Fringe is available for viewing on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube on a pay-per-view basis.