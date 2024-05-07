Sugar Episode 6 ending explained: Is John Sugar not human?

Apple TV's Sugar Episode 6 flipped the series on its head to give viewers one of the most shocking twists in recent television. What was supposed to be a mystery show about a private detective has taken a wild turn following the ending of its sixth episode, which aired on May 3, 2024.

Starring Colin Farrell in the lead role, the synopsis of the show as per Apple TV+ reads:

"An enigmatic private detective struggles with personal demons as he investigates the disappearance of a Hollywood producer's beloved granddaughter."

The series follows John Sugar, a detective in Los Angeles, as he tries to search for Olivia Siegel. However, as the ending of Sugar Episode 6 reveals, the private eye is not who he seems to be. He is, in fact, not human at all.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Apple TV+ series, Sugar.

Is John Sugar an alien?

A still from Sugar Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

Private detective John Sugar, played by Irish actor Colin Farrell, is indeed an alien.

In Episode 5, viewers got a tease about the reveal when Sugar confessed to Melanie, Olivia's stepmother, that he wanted to share something important.

However, he changed his mind and left Melanie, along with the viewers, wondering about his secret. Now, in Sugar Episode 6, the cat is finally out of the bag.

Clues to Sugar's true identity were sprinkled throughout the previous episodes. There were numerous strange and unexplainable things that had occurred, all pointing to Sugar's extraterrestrial features and abilities.

For instance, in the black-and-white prologue scene at the very beginning of the show, Sugar catches a fly between his chopsticks, showcasing his superhuman reflexes.

A still from 'Sugar' (Image via Apple TV+)

He also effortlessly lifted a man in one episode, and his body apparently metabolized alcohol 50 times faster than normal.

In Sugar Episode 6, we see him calm down hostile dogs with a soothing sound and even deflect a bullet with his hand. Towards the end, Sugar is shown injecting himself with a strange substance that transforms him into a blue creature, revealing him to be an alien.

What happens in Sugar Episode 6? Plot details explored

A still from Sugar Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

The beginning of Sugar Episode 6 finds John at the doorstep of crime boss Bryan Stallings, to whom his investigation has led him. After calming down the hostile dogs at the front door, Sugar enters the house only to find himself in a trap.

Stallings, along with his henchman Manny, take turns assaulting Sugar, but the private detective is determined to find Olivia and asks for her to be handed over.

If they do not comply, Sugar warns that he will kill them. Manny points a gun at his head and shoots, but Sugar deflects the bullet with his hand.

Then, he does what he threatened to do. Wrestling the gun away, he shoots Stallings, his wife and Manny after Stallings refuses to give up Olivia's location.

However, before this, he's stabbed by Stallings' wife in the stomach, which leaves him bleeding profusely. He also learns that his handler Ruby is involved in the disappearance when he finds her number in Stallings' phone.

Ruby and John Sugar (Image via Apple TV+)

He eventually meets Melanie in a motel room and asks her to sew him up, refusing an ambulance.

When she is unable to do so, they call his friend Henry who is part of a polyglot organization. He helps patch up the wound and injects Sugar with something that causes him to sleep. It's implied that Henry and all the members of the polyglot organization introduced in a previous episode are all aliens.

After Sugar wakes up, he goes to confront Ruby and asks him why she tipped Stallings off about him. She refuses to divulge any information, only telling him that he needs to stop looking for Olivia and that everything is "for the greater good" and "for the mission."

Feeling betrayed, Sugar leaves to go back to the motel room, and that's where he transforms into his real form - a blue extraterrestrial being with piercing blue eyes and a bald head.

With only two episodes left, it remains to be seen how Sugar will follow this shocking reveal and wrap up the season. Meanwhile, the show is available to stream on Apple TV+, with its episodes scheduled to be released on a weekly basis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback