Dark Matter complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

After a long wait, since the series adaptation was announced by Apple TV, the audience can finally breathe easy as Dark Matter is just a few days away from making its debut. Given the similarities in name, some will think of the new show as a reboot of the series by Joseph Mallozzi as Paul Mullie that was released in 2015.

However, Dark Matter, which is arriving in 2024 is a sci-fi thriller drama, based on Blake Crouch’s widely acclaimed novel of the same name.

Given the popularity the book retained since it was published, which even got it nominated for the 2016 World Technology Award, the adaptation of the book was a must, surprising even avid readers.

The series is releasing on May 8, 2024. Read on to learn more about the release schedule of the series, cast, and. more.

How many episodes are there in Dark Matter?

As mentioned above, Dark Matter will be released on May 8, 2024, making a double-header debut.

The sci-fi thriller will run for eight episodes from May 8 to June 19, 2024. As of now, it has been revealed that the first three episodes will be directed by Jakob Berbruggen, known for helming episodes of House of Cards, Black Mirror, The Fall, and more.

Each episode will be dropping every Wednesday at 12 am ET. Below is the complete release schedule for Dark Matter:

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 Are You Happy in Your Life May 8, 2024 Episode 2 Split May 8, 2024 Episode 3 The Box May 7, 2024 Episode 4 The Corridor May 15, 2024 Episode 5 Dark Velocity May 22, 2024 Episode 6 Fucking Married People May 29, 2024 Episode 7 In the Fires of Dead Stars June 5, 2024 Episode 8 Jupiter June 19, 2024

All cast and characters

Below is the complete list of cast in the series:

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Vargas Dessen

Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

Alice Braga as Amanda Lucas

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan Holder

Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton Vance

Amanda Brugel as Blaire Caplan

Marquita Brooks as Dawn

Tiff Abreu as Mindy

Bassam Abdelfattah as Anthony

Jimmy Styx as Gunter

Missy Fierro as Violet

Jenne Kang as Dr. Julianne Springer

Where to watch Dark Matter?

Joel Edgerton and Alice Braga (behind Joel), as seen in the trailer (Image via Apple TV)

Dark Matter is an Apple TV original, which implicitly means that the series will be available exclusively on Apple TV+.

For non-subscribers, the plan ranges from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. Being an exclusive, the series won’t be available on any other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, or Prime Video.

Plot summary

Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen, a former quantum mechanics physicist, who now is a professor, living in Chicago with his wife Daniela and Son Charlie.

One fate day, Jason gets abducted by a mysterious person, concealing their identity behind a mask. After waking up, Jason finds himself surrounded by people in hazmat suits.

After returning to his home, Jason discovers that there is no sign of Charlie or Daniela, which makes him feel restless. However, the moment that completely catches him off guard is when some random woman proclaims herself to be his wife. Eventually, he realizes that he has woken up in a completely different reality than his, where he wasn’t married to Daniela and didn’t conceive a child.

Regardless of the challenges on his path, Jason makes up his mind to reunite with his loved ones in a world that is his and where he rightfully belongs. However, the journey back home will be anything but easy. After learning about the person responsible for his misery, it will definitely shake the foundations of his belief system.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on other movies and shows coming to Apple TV+.