Where to watch Rose's War? Streaming options explored

Rose's War, released by Vertical Entertainment in the US on March 1, 2024, and internationally on March 22, 2024, is also available for streaming under the title Baltimore. This historical thriller is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

The movie follows the compelling narrative of Rose Dugdale, an heiress who forsook her affluent origins to join the militant Irish Republican Army during the tumultuous times of 1974 Ireland. It explores Dugdale's complex transformation from aristocracy to activism, portraying her engagement in criminal activities, including a high-profile art heist.

The official synopsis of the movie as per Prime Video states:

"Rose's War is a historical thriller based in 1974 Ireland that follows the life of heiress Rose Dugdale, who rebelled against her wealthy upbringing by becoming an active member of the militant Irish Republican Army."

Where to watch Rose's War?

For viewers looking to immerse themselves in the stirring narrative of Rose's War, several streaming options are available. The film can be watched on Prime Video with rental or purchase options at $12.99. On Hulu, it is available to subscribers, with the potential for add-ons for an enhanced viewing experience at $7.99/month.

On Apple TV and Apple iTunes, the movie is available for rent or purchase, providing high-quality streaming. Google Play Movies offers flexibility in viewing options across different devices.

These platforms provide viewers with multiple ways to access this film, offering different user experiences and pricing models.

Plot and themes explored in Rose's War

Rose's War is a dramatic thriller about heiress Rose Dugdale (Imogen Poots), who joined the IRA despite her privilege. Dugdale is a complex, determined character who fights for women's rights. However, her rebellious nature leads to criminal and violent acts, including an art heist.

The film features historical events like Bloody Sunday into the narrative, adding depth to the already complex character of Rose Dugdale. News footage shows tragedies like Bloody Sunday, which killed children, along with gruesome scenes like a woman's hand being cut open and getting stitched. This blend of personal conviction and historical events makes this film a compelling watch.

Throughout the film, Dugdale and her gang keep trying to avoid the police, but the narrative allows the characters' internal conflicts and traits to shine through. This quiet, intimate approach enhances a story about heists, hostages, and politics.

Cast and Crew

This 2024 historical movie boasts a talented ensemble led by Imogen Poots as Rose Dugdale. Supporting roles include Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Dominic, Lewis Brophy as Martin, and Jack Meade as Eddie. The film's depth is enhanced by performances from veteran actors like Dermot Crowley and Andrea Irvine.

Directed by the married duo Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, Rose's War provides a nuanced look into a controversial period in history. The production team includes notable names like Joe Lawlor, David Collins, and Edwina Forkin.

The film offers a unique lens on historical events through the personal saga of Rose Dugdale. It entertains and prompts viewers to consider the complex moral issues of its time as a historical thriller.

