Tell Them You Love Me: What is facilitated communication?

Tell Them You Love Me depicts the controversial practice of facilitated communication (FC). Facilitated communication, or FC, with assisted typing or supported typing, is a method for people with communication disabilities to express themselves. It involves a facilitator physically supporting the person as they type or point to letters and pictures.

Despite its use, FC is widely discredited by the scientific community. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and other organizations have rejected this technique of communication and argue that the messages are in reality delivered by the facilitator.

Tell Them You Love Me is a documentary dealing with the complex case of Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson. Anna Stubblefield, a former Rutgers University-Newark professor, was convicted in 2015 of s*xually assaulting Derrick Johnson, a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy.

This claim was made by Derrick's mother Daisy Johnson. The film represents their relationship, the role of facilitated communication, and the legal battle that ensued.

Tell Them You Love Me highlights the ethical and moral dilemmas surrounding facilitated communication. It questions the reliability of FC and the vulnerability of those who use it. This docufilm shows how understanding and critically evaluating communication methods for individuals with disabilities is important.

Tell Them You Love Me: A detailed look into the plot and Facilitated Communication

Anna, Tell Them You Love Me (Image via Netflix)

Tell Them You Love Me centers on Anna Stubblefield and Derrick Johnson. In reality, Stubblefield, an ethics professor, met Johnson in 2009 through his brother, John Johnson, who was her student. Anna offered to help Derrick with his communication skills using facilitated communication.

Over time, Stubblefield claimed they fell in love and engaged in a consensual relationship. However, Derrick's mother, Daisy Johnson, insisted that Derrick lacked the capacity for such intimacy and to give consent and accused Anna of manipulating him.

The documentary features interviews with Anna Stubblefield, Daisy Johnson, John Johnson, facilitated communication advocate Rosemary Crossley, and Dr. Howard Shane, director of Boston Children's Center for Communication Enhancement. About Facilitated Communication, the director of the docufilm, Nick August-Perna stated to Tudum Netflix,

“Communication is power. We have a moral obligation to take it incredibly seriously when it’s either missing, or when it gets hijacked.”

Talking about the film, executive producer, Louis Theroux said,

“Disabled people who are nonverbal or who struggle to speak [are] by definition more vulnerable to misinterpretation, which raises the stakes and makes it all potentially catastrophic.”

According to several research papers, Facilitated Communication is an approach where a facilitator aids a person with disabilities by supporting their hand or arm, helping them to operate a device like a keyboard or communication board.

This method is intended to assist individuals who have severe expressive language impairments in spelling out words and conveying their thoughts and needs more effectively and independently.

The cast of this docufilm

Anna Stubblefield, portrayed as a dedicated but controversial figure, plays a central role in the documentary. Her interactions with Derrick Johnson and the subsequent legal implications form the crux of the story.

Derrick Johnson, the nonverbal man with cerebral palsy, is depicted through interviews and interactions, highlighting his communication struggles and the impact of FC on his life.

Supporting characters and production team

John Johnson, Derrick's brother, is a pivotal character who introduces Stubblefield to Derrick and supports his brother throughout the trial.

Daisy Johnson, Derrick's mother, provides a contrasting perspective, questioning the validity of facilitated communication and its effects on her son. Rosemary Crossley and Dr. Howard Shane offer expert opinions on FC, adding depth to the documentary's exploration of the method.

Tell Them You Love Me is directed by August-Perna, who ensures a balanced presentation of the story. Co-executive producer Fellows emphasizes the importance of involving all angles to create a powerful narrative. Their efforts result in a film that meticulously examines the controversial aspects of facilitated communication and the ethical questions it raises.