‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ finale: 7 unanswered questions the upcoming movie needs to answer

After over two months of weekly episodes, The Summer I Turned Pretty finale brought Isabel "Belly" Conklin's (Lola Tung) sweeping love story to an end with a grand romantic gesture. She finds herself in Paris and gets the love of her life, Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney), back after years of pining and anticipation. However, the show's ending left fans wanting more of their story.

So, when Prime Video announced the upcoming movie, fans knew their unanswered questions would finally see the light. Showrunner and author of the books, Jenny Han, commented in a release from Prime Video on September 17, 2025:

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

This begs the question: What is the big milestone? The story of The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is under wraps, so fans can only guess for now.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Will the unanswered questions about Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah be given their due?

1) Does the 'Bonrad' wedding from the books happen?

Conrad and Belly get together (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Jenny Han's third book in the trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer, ends after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. Belly leaves for Paris, and the epilogue features the letters between Conrad and Belly, and a short description of what came after, which includes the 'Bonrad' wedding. The show took the last three episodes to elaborate on her time in Paris and the reconciliation with Conrad.

But fans expected their wedding to be in the finale as a way to wrap up the books. When it ended with the duo going back to the beach house in Cousins, fans had one burning question: Is the movie going to be centered around their wedding? Or will it be a time skip to a moment after their wedding? Die-hard fans want to see Belly walk down the aisle.

2) Do Jeremiah and Belly fix their friendship?

Belly and Jeremiah end things on a somber note (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty finale showed Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) on a healing journey, finding his passion in culinary arts. He reconciles with Conrad, finds love again in Denise, and is seen spending time with his family and friends. While his personal journey came to a conclusive end, the show's central conflict, his tense breakup with Belly minutes before their wedding, isn't resolved.

Will the movie show them finding their way to being friends? After all, before the messy love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah was one of Belly's best friends. They interact briefly over the phone while Belly is in Paris, but the memories are still too sensitive. If the movie flash-forwards a few years, fans may see time healing old wounds.

3) Does Steven and Denise's company take off?

Steven moves to California (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In a sub-plot throughout season 3, Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Denise (Isabella Briggs) try to get their gaming company off the ground. But their boss, Adam Fisher (Tom Everett Scott), finds out and gets their funding pulled for going behind his back. While this initially deters them, the duo manages to secure funding, planning to move to California in The Summer I Turned Pretty finale.

The upcoming movie needs to answer questions about their grand venture. Does their business succeed or do they crash and burn? Does Taylor (Rain Spencer) moving across the country with Steven work out for the couple? Does Adam finally come around and support his former employees? Fans hope to see more of Denise and Steven's nerdy dynamic.

4) What's in Susannah's letter to Belly?

Susannah left the children letters (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Before passing away from her cancer diagnosis, Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) wrote a letter to her children, Conrad and Jeremiah, and Laurel's kids, Belly and Steven, with instructions to open it on their wedding days. Belly receives her letter when she gets ready to marry Jeremiah, but in the chaos of Jeremiah's disappearance and their teary breakup, she does not open her letter.

The last time fans see the letter is when Laurel (Jackie Chung) grabs it after Belly leaves for Paris. If The Summer I Turned Pretty movie features her wedding to Conrad, Laurel will finally deliver the letter to her daughter, and the mystery of what's in it will be solved. How did Susannah envision Belly's life turning out? If she predicted her ending up with Conrad, it would be a full circle moment.

5) What happened to Taylor's mom?

Lucinda and Taylor Jewel (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Taylor's mom, Lucinda Jewel (Kristen Connolly), became a regular in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Her struggles with her salon and a bad ex-boyfriend showed fans a new, more vulnerable side to Taylor. But after Belly and Jeremiah's almost-wedding, Lucinda is nowhere to be seen.

Lucinda tells her daughter that he has found a new partner, and in the finale, Taylor and Belly discuss Lucinda paying Taylor back after her business takes off once again. But what happened to her? The movie might have to shine some light on her improving relationship with her daughter and the new love interest she mentions.

6) What happened between John and Laurel?

Belly's parents get back together briefly (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

At the beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, John and Laurel find their way back to each other even after their fizzled-out marriage. They become more involved in each other's lives, and spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together. However, Adam makes a passing remark in the finale about how he knew their relationship would always "flame out."

What happened between the couple? How big a plot point would this be for the movie? Finally, is there a possibility of the couple getting back together again? After all, the show is about people in love finding their way back to each other, no matter how many years have passed.

7) Will everyone return to Cousins again?

The beach town is a central character (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Here's how things stand after The Summer I Turned Pretty finale: Steven, Denise, and Taylor move to California. Jeremiah stays in Boston and at Cousins Beach to climb the culinary career ladder. Conrad is presumably coming back to California to finish his medical school degree, and Belly stays in Paris before returning to Cousins with him. The last shot is just Conrad and Belly in the empty beach house.

Will the movie bring the crew back to the place that started it all? Or will it take place in a completely different part of the country? Maybe the plot will be about everyone choosing different paths but finding their way back home again. Fans of the Prime Video hit series will have to wait and see.

Watch all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.

