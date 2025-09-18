  • home icon
“we are ready for it”: Internet buzzes as The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with a movie

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 18, 2025 00:58 GMT
The Summer I Turned Pretty movie announced (Image via Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with the finale episode on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. However, the story of Lola Tung's Belly and Christopher Briney's Conrad hasn't ended. On the same day as the series finale, Prime Video announced during the red carpet celebration in Paris that it had greenlit a feature film that will continue the series based on Jenny Han's books.

Following the news, fans were quick to share their reactions about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie on social media. One X user commented that they are ready for the feature film.

Other fans of the show shared their excitement about the upcoming movie to conclude Belly and Conrad's story. They said that the series finale, and even the show, didn't feature Belly and Conrad enough, and getting a movie will bring a lot of happiness to their fans.

Meanwhile, other commenters shared what exactly they wanted to see in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. Multiple fans pointed out that the series finale episode "wasn't enough" to conclude Belly and Conrad's love story, and they wanted to watch the couple's wedding in the movie.

What has Jenny Han said about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

During the season 3 finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France, Jenny Han shared how grateful she was to Prime Video for continuing to support her vision when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty. Talking about the upcoming movie that will serve as the conclusion for the show, she said:

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."
The author also thanked Prime Video for making it possible for her to share Belly's final chapter with the fans. That said, Han hasn't given any teaser about what the movie will be about, nor when it will come out in cinemas. Plot details are reportedly still under wraps, but with her comments, Lola Tung is expected to return as Belly in the movie.

Christopher Briney is also expected to come back as Conrad following the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Conrad made his way to Paris to visit Belly during her birthday and tell her that he still loves her in the season 3 finale. He also got a glimpse of her life in France, including her fling with Benito (Fernando Cattori).

While it was a little touch-and-go whether the two would finally be together, Belly running after Conrad, who was set to go to Brussels, and telling him that she would always choose him sealed the deal. The season 3 finale saw them returning to Cousins later on. While there is no cast confirmation yet, the announcement on Wednesday confirmed that Jenny Han will be writing and directing the film.

All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, stay tuned for news and updates on the upcoming movie adaptation of Jenny Han's trilogy of books as the year progresses.

