The Morning Show season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

The Morning Show season 3 premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 13, 2023. A star-studded drama, the show's third season consisted of 10 episodes that were released weekly until November 8, 2023. It centered on the story of journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson as they continued their journeys at UBA while the network faced serious financial difficulties.

Both women were soon forced to navigate complex power dynamics between UBA executives and tech billionaire Paul Marks, who showed romantic interest in Alex while planning to acquire the network. However, things soon take a turn as the two find themselves on opposing sides of various issues, albeit with more than a few unexpected alliances forming throughout the season.

However, their journey toward truth hits several roadblocks, forcing both women to make difficult choices about their careers and personal lives. That does raise the question about their futures in season 4, as well as the future of the UBA after Alex turns down a deal and proposes a merger with NBN. It leaves a lot open ahead of the season 4 premiere, which is set to be released on September 17, 2025.

Bradley and Alex are back together, but on different slots in The Morning Show season 3

A still from The Morning Show season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 3 kicks off by following Alex Levy as the face of UBA's morning program, much like previous seasons. But the only difference is that Alex is now hosting alongside Yanko and their new co-host, Christine, and things are moving along well for now. Bradley, on the other hand, has moved on from TMS, now leading the evening news, but fate brings the two together.

With UBA now teetering on financial ruin, UBA CEO Cory Ellison, facing pressure to save the struggling company, pursues a deal with tech billionaire Paul Marks. To soft-launch the new venture, Paul decides to send him, Cory, and Alex into space, but things become complicated after she helps Bradley secure a story about a pro-choice activist's arrest.

While it bridges the gap between the two women, it complicates things for the network as well as Paul and Cory. Things go from bad to worse after Bradley’s former partner, Laura, discovers that Cory helped Bradley hide the fact that her brother was a part of the January 6 riots.

Alex, on the flip side, is blurring the lines between professional and personal as she starts dating Paul, but the two struggle to define their relationship. However, things take a turn when she realises his plan for UBA, the fact that he was the mastermind behind the network being hacked, and even planned on gutting UBA and selling it.

The Morning Show season 3 ends with the future of the network up in the air

A still from The Morning Show season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 3 showed UBA on the brink of financial collapse, with the future of the network uncertain as billionaire Paul Marks circled with acquisition plans. However, the finale kicked off with UBA facing dire financial circumstances after a devastating hack, which Paul himself orchestrated behind the scenes, something that Bradley discovers.

Alex didn’t believe her until she tried it herself and sent Bradley a fake message, something that Paul responded to. She successfully confronts Paul with the evidence of his schemes and blackmails him into withdrawing his offer to purchase UBA, forcing him to leave the negotiating table empty-handed.

However, while Paul is now out of the picture, the network is still in trouble, and Alex proposes an alternative solution to the board: merging with NBN, Laura Peterson's network, instead. A questionable solution at first, things are turned on their head when NBN’s offer proves to be far more favorable than Paul's deal.

The board eventually agrees and sets the stage for season 4 for dramatic changes, as the upcoming season will likely explore the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger.

Interested viewers can watch The Morning Show season 3 on Apple TV+.

