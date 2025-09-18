The Morning Show season 4 premiere ending explained: What decision does Alex make that could change everything for UBN?

The Morning Show season 4 premiere episode, titled My Roman Empire, was released on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025, marking the return of the popular series that digs deep into the cutthroat world of television news. The show explores power, ethics, and the media landscape, which brings the audience back into the chaotic world of UBN.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Morning Show season 4 premiere episode. Reader’s discretion is required.

Ariel Winter (Jennifer Aniston) and Alex Levy (Greta Lee) are still in charge, but the network faces new problems. Alex is now more of a background figure, and Stella, now CEO, is dealing with the rise of AI in the media business. Amidst the stress, the network's future depends on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Ad

Trending

In the first episode, there is a whirlwind of events, including the return of Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a serious problem involving an Iranian athlete seeking asylum, and a scandal that is starting to grow.

Alex orchestrates a dramatic escape for an Iranian defector at the end of The Morning Show season 4 premiere, but the fallout jeopardizes UBN’s Olympic contract. Meanwhile, Bradley returns to the network, leading to a tense confrontation with Alex.

Ad

A risky move that sets the tone of The Morning Show season 4

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The opening moments of The Morning Show season 4 are filled with suspense as Alex prepares for a highly anticipated interview with Roya Nazeri, a teenage Iranian athlete competing in the 2024 Olympics.

Ad

The talk is supposed to be a non-partisan part of the show that shows UBN's dedication to fair reporting. Roya's father gives Alex a note that says, "We want to defect."

Alex makes a snap decision to go against the script and asks Roya a political question, which gets her handlers and UBN's producers into a heated fight. As things get more heated, Alex pulls Roya aside and asks her privately if she wants to leave.

Ad

Alex devises an escape plan after ensuring she is truly ready to leave. She tells Roya to take a freight lift to meet her driver and sets off a fire alarm to make a scene.

Alex, Roya, and her father are trying to get away while Iranian officials are after them. The event ends with a dramatic car chase. The defectors are able to get away, but not without some problems.

Ad

This move causes a lot of debate right away. People are mad at UBN for letting such a politically charged event happen, which puts their Olympic coverage deal at risk. Celine (Marion Cotillard), the new board member for the network, tells the team that if they lose the Olympics, they could lose the network itself.

Also read: The Morning Show season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

Bradley Jackson's return

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

UBN is scrambling to find a way to cover the Olympics after the transfer mess, and this is where Bradley Jackson comes in. After the end of season 3, Bradley quit UBN and is now a college professor in West Virginia, where he has a more peaceful life.

Ad

They need her, so Mia (Karen Pittman) is sent to persuade her to return. At first, Bradley isn't sure. She says her history with UBN is confusing, and she still has problems with the FBI.

She decides to go back, though, after getting a message from gaiawarrior96, an unknown person, who says there might be a big cover-up at UBN. The tip is about a chemical plant that hurts people and animals, and it's clear that someone in the network has been trying to shut down the story. As a reporter, Bradley has to look into it, and she agrees to return to New York.

Ad

Upon her arrival, Bradley finds herself at odds with Alex, who is less than thrilled about her return. The tension between them reaches a boiling point as Alex calls out Bradley for failing to reveal the truth about her involvement in the January 6 events. Bradley counters, accusing Alex of not publicly exposing Paul Marks' crimes, and the two women are left at an impasse.

Read more: "I just know my value": Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fearlessness in making bold career choices

Ad

Cory's struggles in Hollywood

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

While Alex and Bradley are dealing with their personal and professional crises, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is trying to make a fresh start in Hollywood. After being ousted from UBN in the previous season, Cory is now producing a big-budget film.

Ad

However, his new venture is facing setbacks, including a lead actress who abruptly quits, leaving him scrambling for a replacement. This puts Cory in a precarious position, especially considering his tarnished reputation following his involvement with Bradley.

Cory's time in Hollywood is frustrating, and his efforts to get back in charge of his job show how far he has fallen. Even though he hasn't done anything wrong, his image still follows him around.

Ad

Alex tries to get in touch with Cory because he knows he is having a hard time. This could lead to them getting back together.

Also read: “We’d been mourning Matthew for a long time” - Jennifer Aniston talks about helping Friends co-star Matthew Perry in his addiction struggle

Stella's hidden affair

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 shows a secretive and difficult part of Stella's life, set against the chaos at work. It turns out that she is seeing Miles (Aaron Pierre), a key figure in UBN's inner group.

Ad

Even more interesting is that Miles is married to Celine Dumont, the new board head. Stella's weak character and potential self-harm as she deals with the stress of being a CEO and being in an illegal relationship make her more interesting.

As Stella tries to balance her personal relationships with her work duties, it becomes clear that she is walking a thin line that could end badly for her.

Stream The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More