How many episodes are there in The Morning Show season 4? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Morning Show season 4 has returned to Apple TV+, taking viewers back to the complex world of the media industry. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their roles in the high-risk, high-stakes newsroom drama.

After the big financial turmoils the network went through, the fourth season brings a new phase of the UBA to the viewers. From character returns to new entries, several anticipated developments will come ahead and raise the tension in the series.

While the series premiered with one episode on September 17, 2025, fans of the show may want to know how many episodes they can expect ahead. The Morning Show season 4 will have a total of ten episodes.

All episodes in The Morning Show season 4, and when they arrive

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

New challenges are awaiting Anniston's Alex and Witherspoon's Bradley in The Morning Show season 4. Alex, Stella, and the new entry, Celine Dumont, spearhead the UBA-NBN merger.

After things had gone down in the previous part, Bradley was all set to make her return to the newsroom. All the characters have several hurdles to cross, with secrets and dangers approaching them at every step.

Season 4 will have a total of ten episodes, one of which has already been released on Apple TV+. Here's a list of all the episodes and when they arrive on the streaming platform:

Episode Number Title Release Date 1 My Roman Empire September 17, 2025 2 The Revolution Will Be Televised September 24, 2025 3 Tipping Point October 1, 2025 4 Love the Questions October 8, 2025 5 Amari October 15, 2025 6 If Then October 22, 2025 7 TBA October 29, 2025 8 TBA November 5, 2025 9 TBA November 12, 2025 10 TBA November 19, 2025

Where to watch all episodes of The Morning Show season 4?

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Season 4 of The Morning Show will release all its episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+. The show has already unveiled the first episode on September 17, 2025. All the previous seasons are also available to watch on the streaming platform.

There are several plans and offers for viewers who have yet to subscribe to Apple TV+. The monthly subscription to the platform is available for $12.99. It also comes with a seven-day free trial period. To opt for an annual subscription, the price is $99.

Interested users can also look at Apple One subscription plans, which include Apple TV+ and several other services. The individual plan for Apple One is priced at $19.95/month and offers services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more. For more storage and service options, users can check the family plan ($25.95/month) and the premier plan ($37.95/month).

All about The Morning Show season 4

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 brings tense character dynamics, new challenges, and the consequences of different changes in the current media landscape. Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy finds herself in a tougher position as the UBA-NBN merger leads to twisting developments. Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson returns to work, but a deep secret behind the network keeps her occupied.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"Season four of 'The Morning Show' opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

With characters from the past season, such as Cory, Stella, Mia, Chip, and more, returning to the new installment, their stories will further add to the twists and turns the series will follow. New entries this season include Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, Jeremy Irons, and more.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

