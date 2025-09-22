Where was The Lost Bus filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus is a film inspired by the true story of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. It was released in select theaters on September 19, 2025, and will stream on Apple TV+ starting October 3, 2025. The film features Matthew McConaughey as a wayward school bus driver and America Ferrera as a dedicated school teacher.

The plot follows their struggle to save 22 children from a terrifying wildfire. As the fire overtakes their town, they navigate a dangerous and smoke-filled landscape, with the lives of the children on their bus depending on their courage and quick thinking. The filming for The Lost Bus took place in various locations across New Mexico, including Santa Fe, Española, and Ruidoso.

The Lost Bus filming location and production details

Despite being based in California, filming for The Lost Bus took place entirely in New Mexico. The village of Paradise and its surroundings were delicately rebuilt by selecting specific locations. Principal photography began in April 2024. The forested town of Ruidoso was a key location used to show the bus navigating a burning forest.

Filming also took place in Glorieta, with the Glorieta Conference Center's forested and open areas providing the background for dramatic wildfire and evacuation scenes. Filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico's capital, primarily took place at Garson Studios, while the rural landscapes of Española and Truchas were also used to capture the outdoor scenes and the powerful backdrop of the wildfire.

The decision to film in New Mexico was made to avoid the insensitivity of shooting in the actual location of the tragedy and to take advantage of the state's diverse landscapes and film incentives, which helped to employ over 2,500 local crew members and extras.

The film's production was a collaborative effort to bring Lizzie Johnson's book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, to the screen. The project was initially developed by Jamie Lee Curtis's Comet Pictures and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. They enlisted Paul Greengrass to direct and co-write the screenplay with Brad Ingelsby.

What is The Lost Bus about?

The Lost Bus (Image via Apple TV)

The Lost Bus is a survival drama based on the true events of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The story centers on Kevin McKay, a school bus driver played by Matthew McConaughey. Already struggling with personal battles, including family issues and financial difficulties, Kevin's life is upended when a rapidly spreading wildfire threatens his town.

Kevin is called in to save 22 elementary school students who are stuck at their school and whose parents are unable to contact them as the fire erupts into an uncontrollable inferno. Their teacher, Mary Ludwig, accompanies him on what turns into a terrifying and desperate journey to stay alive and take care of the terrified children on the bus.

The film not only depicts the physical danger but also Kevin's journey toward redemption through an exceptional act of courage. It also pays homage to the fortitude of ordinary people in the face of unexpcted circumstances.

The Lost Bus will be available to stream on Apple+ beginning October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

