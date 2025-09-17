When will The Lost Bus premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Directed by Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events, The Lost Bus tells a terrifying story of a school bus driver and a teacher who battle a raging wildfire to save 22 children. The film is based on a section of Lizzie Johnson's book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, which recounts the terrifying events of the 2018 Camp Fire in California.
The film's cast features Matthew McConaughey as the bus driver, Kevin McKay, and America Ferrera as the dedicated teacher, Mary Ludwig. The story follows them as they journey through a deadly and chaotic fire through California, trying to find a way out for the kids who are stuck on the bus.
Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, the survival thriller drama is slated to be released on limited screens in the U.S. on October 3, 2025. Distributed by Apple Originals Films, The Lost Bus will release globally on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025.
What is The Lost Bus about?
The Lost Bus is a tense survival thriller based on the real-life events of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. McKay and Ludwig are tasked with transporting 22 elementary school students to safety following an emergency evacuation order. Their initial plan quickly falls apart as the rapidly spreading inferno traps them.
The Lost Bus depicts their terrifying mission as they must make their way through a hazardous environment surrounded by fire on all sides. It is a story of courage and quick thinking, as the two adults must overcome impossible odds to save the children on board.
The Lost Bus is based on Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson, a non-fiction novel which provides a minute-by-minute account of the 2018 Camp Fire. As a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Johnson was on the ground, and her book is the result of years of extensive reporting with over 500 interviews with survivors, first reponders and public records.
The Lost Bus cast details
Listed below are all the cast and characters in The Lost Bus:
- Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay
- America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig
- Yul Vazquez as Chief Martinez
- Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby Bishop
- Kimberli Flores as Linda
- Levi McConaughey as Shaun
- Kay McConaughey as Sherry
- John Messina as Self
- Kate Wharton as Jen Kissoon
- Danny McCarthy as Matt McKenzie
- Spencer Watson as Elliot Hopkins
- Beth Bowersox
- Nathan Gariety as Toby
- Olivia Darling Busby as Ava
- Mac Ericsson as Alex
- Alexander Shimoyama as Benjamin
- Jet James Grant as Brandon
- Autumn Molina as Chloe
- Marian Jones as Ella
- Emmery Davis as Gabriella
- Elizabeth Hsu as Grace
- Audrey Pazienza as Isabelle
- James Anderson Ford as Jacob
- Andrew McMaster as Jack
- William Troy Ford as Jamie
- Kaius Eteeyan as Kai
- Bennett Gariety as Logan
- Mia Wagenman as Maddie
- Sophie Jane Frick as Maya
- Evelyn Thorpe as Rachel
- Scire Amor as Rose
- Leela Rice as Shannon
- Gavin Lee Galbraith as Tommy
- Daelynn Rayne as Violet
- Kenneth Hardison as Jarbo Gap Firefighter
- George Quintana as Jarbo Gap Firefighter
- Porfirio Chavarria as Jarbo Gap Firefighter
- AJ Trujillo as Jarbo Gap Firefighter
- Diego Montoya asJarbo Gap Firefighter
- Sean Norman
- Jason Dyer
- David Broshious
- Matt Bergstrand
- William Lopez
- Freddie Martinez as Firefighter Velasquez
- Ken Lowe
- Gary Kraus as Sheriff Thomas
- Devon Wycoff as Brandie Rendon
- Peter Diseth as PG&E Rep
- Denielle Fisher Johnson as Principal Hayes
- Kristy Nelson as Teacher Kristy
- Brian Hill as Teacher Brian
- Mo Beatty as C. Kierman
- Cesario Flores as Bus Office Foreman
- Ginger T. Rex as Vet
- Hannah Mosqueda as Concow Resident
- Christopher Hagen as Concow Resident
- Stephanie M. Jones as Town Hall Official
- Justin Mann as Truck Driver
- Merritt C. Glover as Drug Store Assistant
- Jermaine Washington as Father
- Sofia Embid as Mother
- Carrie Lazar as Teacher
- Martin C Patterson as Maintenance Man
- Eb Lottimer as Roe Road Man
- Henry Frost as Roe Road Man
- Katy Tierney as Roe Road Woman
- Cheyenne Chavez as Drive Thru Clerk
- Brittany Van Wyk as Michael's Mom
- Sigrid Hannah Mabel as Alex's Mom
- Jace Wensley as Alex
- Briggs Thompson as Echo
- Willie Brown as Sophia's Uncle
- Ariana Rico as Sophia
- John Emory as Male Driver
- Donald Lindsey as Roadblock Police Officer
- Tanner Tixier as Roadblock Police Officer
- Bianca M. Quintana as ECC Dispatcher
- Sabrina Varela as ECC Dispatcher
- Jeffery Leroy Herrera as ECC Dispatcher
- Savannah Dierra-Nicole Parker as ECC Dispatcher
- Ali Vaisvil as Town Hall Assistant
- Dave E. Hunt Sr. as Town Hall Assistant
- Dave Peña as Town Hall Assistant
- Craig Dirgo as Town Hall Assistant
- Frank Woods as Town Hall Assistant
- Paul Thompson as Town Hall Assistant
- Norm Lee as PG&E Lineman
- Kiyoko Goto as Concow Youth
- Lydia Bohannon as Concow Youth
- Martin Arellano as Police Officer
- John Grabowska as Reporter
- Elizabeth M. Kallman as Reporter
- Robert Wise as Cal Fire Official
- Paul Carlos as Firefighter Comms
- Jason Morris as Firefighter Comms
- Shem Hawkins as Air Attack (voice)
The Lost Bus will be released in the United States on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.