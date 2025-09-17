When will The Lost Bus premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Directed by Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events, The Lost Bus tells a terrifying story of a school bus driver and a teacher who battle a raging wildfire to save 22 children. The film is based on a section of Lizzie Johnson's book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, which recounts the terrifying events of the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

Ad

The film's cast features Matthew McConaughey as the bus driver, Kevin McKay, and America Ferrera as the dedicated teacher, Mary Ludwig. The story follows them as they journey through a deadly and chaotic fire through California, trying to find a way out for the kids who are stuck on the bus.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, the survival thriller drama is slated to be released on limited screens in the U.S. on October 3, 2025. Distributed by Apple Originals Films, The Lost Bus will release globally on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025.

Ad

Trending

What is The Lost Bus about?

Ad

The Lost Bus is a tense survival thriller based on the real-life events of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. McKay and Ludwig are tasked with transporting 22 elementary school students to safety following an emergency evacuation order. Their initial plan quickly falls apart as the rapidly spreading inferno traps them.

The Lost Bus depicts their terrifying mission as they must make their way through a hazardous environment surrounded by fire on all sides. It is a story of courage and quick thinking, as the two adults must overcome impossible odds to save the children on board.

Ad

The Lost Bus is based on Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson, a non-fiction novel which provides a minute-by-minute account of the 2018 Camp Fire. As a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Johnson was on the ground, and her book is the result of years of extensive reporting with over 500 interviews with survivors, first reponders and public records.

The Lost Bus cast details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Listed below are all the cast and characters in The Lost Bus:

Ad

Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay

America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig

Yul Vazquez as Chief Martinez

Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby Bishop

Kimberli Flores as Linda

Levi McConaughey as Shaun

Kay McConaughey as Sherry

John Messina as Self

Kate Wharton as Jen Kissoon

Danny McCarthy as Matt McKenzie

Spencer Watson as Elliot Hopkins

Beth Bowersox

Nathan Gariety as Toby

Olivia Darling Busby as Ava

Mac Ericsson as Alex

Alexander Shimoyama as Benjamin

Jet James Grant as Brandon

Autumn Molina as Chloe

Marian Jones as Ella

Emmery Davis as Gabriella

Elizabeth Hsu as Grace

Audrey Pazienza as Isabelle

James Anderson Ford as Jacob

Andrew McMaster as Jack

William Troy Ford as Jamie

Kaius Eteeyan as Kai

Bennett Gariety as Logan

Mia Wagenman as Maddie

Sophie Jane Frick as Maya

Evelyn Thorpe as Rachel

Scire Amor as Rose

Leela Rice as Shannon

Gavin Lee Galbraith as Tommy

Daelynn Rayne as Violet

Kenneth Hardison as Jarbo Gap Firefighter

George Quintana as Jarbo Gap Firefighter

Porfirio Chavarria as Jarbo Gap Firefighter

AJ Trujillo as Jarbo Gap Firefighter

Diego Montoya asJarbo Gap Firefighter

Sean Norman

Jason Dyer

David Broshious

Matt Bergstrand

William Lopez

Freddie Martinez as Firefighter Velasquez

Ken Lowe

Gary Kraus as Sheriff Thomas

Devon Wycoff as Brandie Rendon

Peter Diseth as PG&E Rep

Denielle Fisher Johnson as Principal Hayes

Kristy Nelson as Teacher Kristy

Brian Hill as Teacher Brian

Mo Beatty as C. Kierman

Cesario Flores as Bus Office Foreman

Ginger T. Rex as Vet

Hannah Mosqueda as Concow Resident

Christopher Hagen as Concow Resident

Stephanie M. Jones as Town Hall Official

Justin Mann as Truck Driver

Merritt C. Glover as Drug Store Assistant

Jermaine Washington as Father

Sofia Embid as Mother

Carrie Lazar as Teacher

Martin C Patterson as Maintenance Man

Eb Lottimer as Roe Road Man

Henry Frost as Roe Road Man

Katy Tierney as Roe Road Woman

Cheyenne Chavez as Drive Thru Clerk

Brittany Van Wyk as Michael's Mom

Sigrid Hannah Mabel as Alex's Mom

Jace Wensley as Alex

Briggs Thompson as Echo

Willie Brown as Sophia's Uncle

Ariana Rico as Sophia

John Emory as Male Driver

Donald Lindsey as Roadblock Police Officer

Tanner Tixier as Roadblock Police Officer

Bianca M. Quintana as ECC Dispatcher

Sabrina Varela as ECC Dispatcher

Jeffery Leroy Herrera as ECC Dispatcher

Savannah Dierra-Nicole Parker as ECC Dispatcher

Ali Vaisvil as Town Hall Assistant

Dave E. Hunt Sr. as Town Hall Assistant

Dave Peña as Town Hall Assistant

Craig Dirgo as Town Hall Assistant

Frank Woods as Town Hall Assistant

Paul Thompson as Town Hall Assistant

Norm Lee as PG&E Lineman

Kiyoko Goto as Concow Youth

Lydia Bohannon as Concow Youth

Martin Arellano as Police Officer

John Grabowska as Reporter

Elizabeth M. Kallman as Reporter

Robert Wise as Cal Fire Official

Paul Carlos as Firefighter Comms

Jason Morris as Firefighter Comms

Shem Hawkins as Air Attack (voice)

Ad

The Lost Bus will be released in the United States on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More