Is The Smashing Machine movie based on a true story? Details explored

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is a biographical sports drama film releasing on October 3, 2025, in the United States. The film features Dwayne Douglas Johnson (The Rock) as a former amateur wrestler, MMA Fighter Mark Kerr. It also features Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk, among other cast members.

The film is based on the real-life story of mixed martial arts (MMA) and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr. The plot focuses on Kerr's career and his troubles outside of the ring. The Smashing Machine is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2002 HBO documentary of the same name.

Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine: The true story of an MMA legend

The upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine, featuring Dwayne Johnson, is a Hollywood biopic that finds its narrative core not in a sweeping biography but in a pre-existing documentary. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film is a simplified version of the raw and unflinching 2002 HBO documentary, which followed MMA fighter Mark Kerr's rise and struggles.

Mark Kerr, who was born in Toledo, Ohio, began his career in combat sports as a wrestler at Syracuse University, where he won an NCAA Division I title. Significant achievements, including gold and silver medals at the World Cup, marked his amateur wrestling career. He switched to the field of mixed martial arts after almost missing out on a position on the 1996 Olympic team.

Kerr soon gained the nickname "The Smashing Machine" for his ruthless "ground-and-pound" strategy, which involved pulling opponents down and hitting them from a commanding stance. With two UFC heavyweight tournament titles under his belt and even more success in Japan's PRIDE Fighting Championships, he rose to fame in the late 1990s.

His battles with addiction, turbulent relationship with his ex-girlfriend Dawn Staples, and his eventual emotional breakdown are all shown by the film's cinéma vérité style. One of the most famous and gut-wrenching scenes from the documentary, a recreation of which is featured in the trailer for the new film, shows Kerr in a vulnerable moment, completely stripped of his "Smashing Machine" persona.

It was this raw human vulnerability that drew Benny Safdie and Dwayne Johnson to the project. Johnson, a former professional wrestler himself, was deeply moved by Kerr’s story, seeing a "full-circle moment" in his own career by portraying a character so opposed to his charismatic, larger-than-life public image.

The Smashing Machine aims to be a psychological representation of a man balancing fame, addiction, and personal identity. By following closely to the documentary's timeline, which spans between 1997 to 2000, the film avoids common genre clichés and focuses on Kerr's personal, frequently difficult life.

Safdie, famous for films like Good Time and Uncut Gems, was reportedly obsessed with the idea of exploring what he calls "radical empathy" for the fighter. In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine published on August 26, 2025, The Smashing Machine director stated:

“I was really obsessed with radical empathy.” He further adds, “I wanted to make a really honest movie about what it means to compete and to feel that. [The audience] just see you as this big guy, strong guy — they don’t know that you’re struggling with anything else. It can be very lonely.”

The Smashing Machine is set to hit the theaters on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

