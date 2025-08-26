Stans (2025) soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Stans is a musical documentary directed by Emmy-winning writer, director, and investigative journalist Steven Leckart. It was released for a limited theatrical run on August 7, 2025, and is now streaming on Paramount+. The film features interviews with rapper Eminem, along with a curated cast of his real-life devoted fans, often referred to as "stans."

Eminem's famous 2000 song Stan serves as the inspiration for the documentary, which explores the complicated relationship between the extremely private musician and his massive public image. The film centers on an actual fan base whose strong emotional ties to Eminem's music reflect the issues in his lyrics.

Stans takes viewers on a compelling journey through Eminem's career, blending creative recreations, rare archive video, and new, intimate interviews with the artist and his followers. The documentary shows how his most devoted fans' lives have been impacted by the emotional resonance of his music.

The soundtrack in the documentary features several of Eminem's well-known songs, including Stan and Beautiful, alongside unreleased and original compositions. The songs are meant to show how Eminem's career has changed throughout time.

Full tracklist: Stans (2025) soundtrack

The film's soundtrack combines Eminem's most iconic tracks with rare live performances and a brand-new, unreleased song, making it a powerful complement to the documentary. Below is the complete list of songs featured in the film:

Stan - Eminem ft. Dido

Bad Guy - Eminem

Arose - Eminem

Beautiful - Eminem

Not Afraid - Eminem

Rap God - Eminem

Stan (Live At Wembley 2014) - Eminem

Just Don't Give A F@&* - Eminem

Say Goodbye Hollywood - Eminem

Everybody's Looking At Me - Eminem

Still Don't Give A F#*@ - Eminem

Stan (Live At 43rd Grammy Awards) - Eminem

What is Stans (2025) about?

A still from the movie(Image via YouTube/EminemMusic)

The documentary takes a unique approach to the traditional music documentary, focusing less on an overview of Eminem's career and more on the connection between the artist and his most committed fans. The film is directly inspired by Eminem's 2000 hit song Stan, which gave the world the moniker for an obsessed superfan.

It explores how Eminem's raw and honest lyrics, reflecting his battles with poverty, popularity, and mental health, have brought relief and a feeling of connection for his audience.

The documentary combines creative recreations, rare archival footage, and a brand-new, exclusive interview with Eminem, in which he opens up about his discomfort with fame, his sense of duty to his followers, and the unforeseen cultural influence of "Stan."

Together, these elements create not just a portrait of Eminem but a global exploration of how music can influence identity, build community, and spark discussions about modern-day obsession, loyalty, and vulnerability.

With commentary from artists like Dr. Dre and Ed Sheeran, Stans goes beyond its emotional core to highlight the wider impact of hip-hop culture and Eminem's worldwide popularity. The documentary shows how Eminem's music transcends boundaries and leaves a lasting cultural effect that goes well beyond his own career by fusing fan stories with industry views.

Stans is available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

