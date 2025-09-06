  • home icon
"actually punching each other": Sydney Sweeney reveals extreme facts from Christy Martin's biography drama, Christy

By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Sep 06, 2025
2025 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Christy&quot; Premiere - Source: Getty
Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney has revealed some intense details about filming her new biographical drama, Christy, in which she plays legendary boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney stated that the on-screen boxing matches were not faked. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on September 4, 2025, the Euphoria star said:

“Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force. I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits.”

She explained that she thought the scenes wouldn't feel authentic if they faked the hits or hired stunt doubles. To prepare, Sydney Sweeney underwent a rigorous transformation, gaining over 30 pounds and training three times a day for months with a boxing coach, weight trainers, and a nutritionist. She also reportedly suffered bruises and concussions during filming.

The film, directed by David Michôd, chronicles the life of Christy Martin, a pioneering female boxer. It explores her rise to fame in the ring as well as the hardships she faced in her personal life. Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, and is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025.

Inside Sydney Sweeney’s gritty transformation for Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Sydney Sweeney revealed that the intense on-screen boxing scenes in Christy were not faked, as she was actually throwing punches during the filming. Alongside the authentic on-screen sequences, the actress also underwent a rigorous training regime to prepare for the biopic. The Eden actress said:

“I felt very strong and powerful. I loved it. Being able to lose myself to become a vessel for somebody else is my dream.”

Christy Martin spent time with Sydney Sweeney and even visited the set, something that initially left the actress feeling nervous. However, she felt at ease when Martin began watching her film the boxing scenes. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress stated:

“She’s cheering you on and she’s yelling, ‘hit him with the hook!’ as if she’s actually watching a fight. And I’m like, ‘Christy, you know what’s going to happen.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, but I’m still invested in this!’ It was such a fun experience.”

For her performance as Christy, Sydney Sweeney has received wide critical acclaim. The actress has been a vocal supporter of the project, stating she was "blown away" by Martin's story and how it deserved to be told on a global level. At the film's premiere, she broke down in tears after receiving a standing ovation, alongside Christy Martin, who was present at the event.

However, the premiere also came amid recent controversy surrounding Sweeney. The actress has been the subject of a viral social media debate over her American Eagle "Great Jeans" ad campaign, which some viewers criticized for its wordplay on "genes" and perceived racial undertones. Sweeney, while promoting Christy, stated she was not there to discuss the ad, but to focus on the film and Christy Martin's story.

Christy is slated for a release on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

Suchita Patnaha

Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist

Edited by Suchita Patnaha
