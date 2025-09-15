When will Swiped (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The biographical drama Swiped, which is slated to premiere on Hulu on September 19, 2025, is about Whitney Wolfe Herd, the creator of the dating app Bumble. The film stars Lily James as Herd, alongside Dan Stevens, Jackson White, and Ben Schnetzer. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film explores the turbulent origins of the digital dating revolution.
Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the story follows Whitney Wolfe, a fresh college graduate, as she makes her way through the male-dominated IT sector. She first joins the Tinder team, where she plays a crucial role in the app's growth. However, she decides to leave as she faces harassment from her colleagues.
Swiped is a dramatisation of the founding of the dating app Tinder and the subsequent creation of Bumble with Lily James taking the lead. Released on August 11, 2025, the film's trailer highlights the initial concept of an app designed for millennials, followed by its explosive success with over 10,000 new sign-ups daily.
However, it soon shifts to the founders' internal disputes, revealing their troubled relationships and a toxic work environment. It highlights a key conflict centered on co-founder Whitney Wolfe, who feels wronged and is seen fighting back to "start a revolution," suggesting her departure to create her own venture with new rules for online dating.
The cast of Swiped (2025)
Given below is a list of all the cast and characters in the film:
- Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd
- Dermot Mulroney
- Dan Stevens
- Clea DuVall
- Pierson Fode
- Myha'la
- Ben Schnetzer
- Jackson White
- Joely Fisher
- Aidan Laprete
- Coral Peña
- Olivia Rose Keegan as Chloe
- Ian Colletti
- Pedro Correa
- Ana Yi Puig
- Tijuana Ricks as Event Moderator
- Mary Neely
- Gabe Kessler as Seth
- Sara Coates as Informant
- Hannah E. Keaton as Bumble Superfan
- Hunter Sansone
- Larken Woodward as Elsa Hansen
- Jennifer Woods as Bartender
- Chloe Ray as Frisbee Girl
- Winter Bassett as Tracksuit Jenny
- Zach Zucker as Polo Guy
- London Stubblefield as Employee
- Curtis Schurer as Cashier Blake
- Roman Arabia as Bouncer
- Ashlee Brian as Brett
- Jacob John Caldwell as Marching Band/Pedestrian
- Kyra Weeks as Kristy
- Eliott Nazarian as Spring Breaker
- Ryan Maltz as Frat Guy Brad
- David Thomas Newman as Ad Executive
- Andrue Velarde as Frat Member
- Lauren Norch as Extract Party Woman
- Josh Bone as Bar Patron
- Bryce Schmidt as Marching Band
- Ariana Mikaela as Pool Party Goer
- Nicko Sabado as Silver Lake Guy
- Damien Blackshaw as Badoo Engineer
- Demarcus Eckford as Bartender
- Michael Koorstad as Kyle
- Michael Sullivan as Reporter
- Vanessa von Schwarz as Female Cousin/Shabbat
Swiped is based on real-life events of the Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe
Swiped is based on the true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the co-founder of Tinder and the founder of Bumble. Before her time at Tinder, Whitney Wolfe Herd began showing her entrepreneurial spirit while attending Southern Methodist University.
She started Help Us Project, a non-profit that marketed bamboo tote bags to help communities impacted by the BP oil spill, when she was just 20 years old. After Rachel Zoe and other celebrities were spotted carrying the bags, the project garnered global attention.
After graduating, she joined the marketing team for the startup Cardify, which was led by Sean Rad. Although that project was ultimately abandoned, she was recruited to the development team for a new app called MatchBox (renamed later to Tinder). Wolfe is credited with coining the name Tinder and its intial success.
Swiped is scheduled to be released on Hulu on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.