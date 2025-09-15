When will Swiped (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The biographical drama Swiped, which is slated to premiere on Hulu on September 19, 2025, is about Whitney Wolfe Herd, the creator of the dating app Bumble. The film stars Lily James as Herd, alongside Dan Stevens, Jackson White, and Ben Schnetzer. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film explores the turbulent origins of the digital dating revolution.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the story follows Whitney Wolfe, a fresh college graduate, as she makes her way through the male-dominated IT sector. She first joins the Tinder team, where she plays a crucial role in the app's growth. However, she decides to leave as she faces harassment from her colleagues.

First trailer for Swiped unveils Lily James as the woman who changed online dating

Swiped is a dramatisation of the founding of the dating app Tinder and the subsequent creation of Bumble with Lily James taking the lead. Released on August 11, 2025, the film's trailer highlights the initial concept of an app designed for millennials, followed by its explosive success with over 10,000 new sign-ups daily.

However, it soon shifts to the founders' internal disputes, revealing their troubled relationships and a toxic work environment. It highlights a key conflict centered on co-founder Whitney Wolfe, who feels wronged and is seen fighting back to "start a revolution," suggesting her departure to create her own venture with new rules for online dating.

The cast of Swiped (2025)

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Given below is a list of all the cast and characters in the film:

Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd

Dermot Mulroney

Dan Stevens

Clea DuVall

Swiped is based on real-life events of the Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe

Whitney Wolfe at The Wall Street Journal's 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival (Image via Getty)

Swiped is based on the true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the co-founder of Tinder and the founder of Bumble. Before her time at Tinder, Whitney Wolfe Herd began showing her entrepreneurial spirit while attending Southern Methodist University.

She started Help Us Project, a non-profit that marketed bamboo tote bags to help communities impacted by the BP oil spill, when she was just 20 years old. After Rachel Zoe and other celebrities were spotted carrying the bags, the project garnered global attention.

After graduating, she joined the marketing team for the startup Cardify, which was led by Sean Rad. Although that project was ultimately abandoned, she was recruited to the development team for a new app called MatchBox (renamed later to Tinder). Wolfe is credited with coining the name Tinder and its intial success.

Swiped is scheduled to be released on Hulu on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

