Where was A Big Bold Beautiful Journey filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Released on September 19, 2025, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows two strangers, Sarah (played by Margot Robbie) and David (played by Colin Farrell), who embark on a mystical journey with a mysterious car rental and a magical GPS. On their path, they come across free-standing doors that transport them to significant moments from their pasts.

Ad

Directed by Kogonada, the film centers on Sarah and David as they relive and confront personal heartbreaks and traumas that have left them emotionally guarded. As they navigate these memories, they are forced to confront their fears and learn to open up to each other. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was filmed in California, U.S., between April and May 2024.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey filming locations

Ad

Trending

Filming for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey took place primarily in California. The state provided the perfect backdrop for the film's blend of grounded romance and fantastical, dreamlike elements. Several scenes were shot in and around Los Angeles, a city renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from scenic country roads to urban settings.

The stunning Villa del Sol d'Oro in Sierra Madre, California, with its Italian-style architecture, served as a filming location, giving the scenes a hint of classical romance. The production also used the San Luis Obispo area's breathtaking rolling hills and vineyards as a backdrop. Additionally, some scenes were filmed at the iconic Kualoa Ranch on Oahu, Hawaii.

Ad

The choice of California as a filming location not only offered a practical base for the production but also provided the vast, open spaces necessary for the central road trip narrative. The film's director, Kogonada, has a history of using architecture and setting as a third character, and California's unique visual character played a significant role in his artistic vision.

The production's journey through California mirrors the characters' own journey, making the real-world locations feel as much a part of the fantasy as the magical doors themselves. As Margot Robbie stated, the magical feeling of making the movie in these settings was something they hoped to translate to the screen. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, The Wolf of Wall Street star stated:

Ad

“If audiences feel even a tiny slice of how magical it felt making this movie, then they’ll have the most incredible experience in the theater. Making this movie was truly one of the most magical experiences of my life.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey production details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures)

The screenplay for the film was created by a group of producers that included Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Youree Henley, and Seth Reiss himself. It was featured on the coveted Black List in 2020. The movie was a joint production of Imperative Entertainment, 30West, Original Films, Chapel Place Productions, and Columbia Pictures, with global distribution handled by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Ad

Principal photography began in April 2024 in California, with filming taking place in various locations across the state with a budget of approximately $45 million. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey musical score was composed by the legendary Joe Hisaishi, marking his first time scoring a Hollywood film. The film also features original soundtracks by Laufey.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More