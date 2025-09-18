A Big Bold Beautiful Journey soundtrack list features four of Laufey's never-before-heard songs

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, the upcoming romantic fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025. The film stars Margot Robbie as Sarah and Colin Farrell as David, alongside a supporting cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline.
The story follows two strangers, David and Sarah, who meet at a wedding. After a bizarre encounter at a car rental agency, their respective GPS systems guide them together on a surreal and magical road trip. This journey leads them to mysterious doorways that transport them to significant moments in their pasts, forcing them to face personal fears, traumas, and unfulfilled desires.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey features an original score by renowned Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, marking his first non-Japanese film score. Additionally, the soundtrack includes four special contributions from GRAMMY-winning artist Laufey, along with a new original song she wrote for the film, titled The Risk.
Laufey's soundtrack list featured in the upcoming romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
The Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey rose to fame with her unique blend of jazz, pop, and classical influences. Her second album, Bewitched, won a GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Laufey's music is often described as "jazz-pop" or "traditional pop." Listed below are all her songs featured in the film:
- The Risk
- Let's Dream In The Moonlight
- Winter Wonderland
- But Beautiful
In addition to these Laufey originals, Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi is scoring the original music for the upcoming film. Known for his iconic work with Studio Ghibli, his musical style blends minimalist and classical orchestration with emotionally resonant, sweeping melodies.
What is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey about?
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows two single strangers, Sarah and David, who meet at a wedding. They are taken on a bizarre road trip led by a mysterious GPS through a series of miraculous, unexplainable experiences. They pass through doors that lead them to key moments in their individual pasts, such as important memories and encounters with their parents.
As they revisit their personal histories, Sarah and David discover the reasons behind their own emotional struggles and relationship difficulties. With that, they can decide whether to move on from the past and start a new life together by revisiting and understanding these experiences. The film's plot centers on facing one's past traumas and baggage to find a path toward a shared future.
Who are in the cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?
Listed below are all the cast members featured in the film:
- Colin Farrell as David
- Margot Robbie as Sarah
- Jennifer Grant as David's Mother
- Hamish Linklater as David's Father
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Female Cashier
- Kevin Kline as The Mechanic
- Jodie Turner-Smith as GPS
- Lucy Thomas as Amanda
- Mike Meldman as Father of the Bride
- Brandon Perea as Mike
- Calahan Skogman as Sarah's Groomsman
- Jacqueline Novak as Stacy Dunn
- Pablo Soriano as Vincent
- Galen Hooks as Choreographer
- Michelle Mao as Smitty
- Jason Kravits as Mr. Nelson
- Shelby Simmons as Stage Manager
- Chloe East as Cheryl
- Simon Khan as Tate Chandler
- Brooke Maroon as Amy Moore
- Julian Zane as Eddie Bora
- Liz Jenkins as Another Mother
- Gabriella Surodjawan as Miss Jones
- Joyce Guy as Doctor Vernon
- Karah Donovan as Nurse
- Billy Magnussen as The Man
- Sarah Gadon as The Woman
- Mia-Carina Mollicone as Hotel Receptionist
- Lily Rabe as Sarah's Mother
- Yuvi Hecht as Young David
- Aaron Quini as Student Performer
- Carissa Rae Martin as Student Performer
- Jarvis Langster as Student Performer
- John Arthur Mays as Student Performer
- Kayla LaVine as Student Performer
- Mariah Spears as Student Performer
- Phi VoBa as Student Performer
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.