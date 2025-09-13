Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs featured in the movie

The long-awaited sequel, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, is a mockumentary film, picking up decades after the original This is Spinal Tap (1984). The film was released on September 12, 2025, with Rob Reiner returning to direct and reprise his role as documentarian Marty DiBergi. The reunited cast features Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as the Spinal Tap band members.

Featuring cameos from music legends such as Paul McCartney and Elton John, the story follows the band's estranged members as they fulfil their contractual obligation to perform together one more time. With DiBergi once again documenting their chaotic journey, the film delves into the absurdities of aging rock stars. It is a blend of satire and a nostalgic look at the band's legacy.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues features an array of songs, with The End Continues among its title tracks, and a mix of new songs with re-recordings of the classics. New tracks include The Devil's Just Not Getting Old, and the re-imagined version of Stonehenge with Elton John. Cups and Cakes with Paul McCartney is also featured.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues: Full song list

Listed below are all the songs featured in the mockumentary film:

Nigel’s Poem

Let’s Just Rock Again

(Listen To The) Flower People – Spinal Tap & Elton John

Brighton Rock

The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old

Cups and Cakes – Spinal Tap & Paul McCartney

I Kissed a Girl

Angels

Big Bottom – Spinal Tap, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Judge and Jury

Rockin’ in the Urn

Blood to Let

Stonehenge Spinal Tap & Elton John

What is Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures)

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is a mockumentary comedy that revisits the fictional British rock band Spinal Tap over four decades after their legendary debut. Directed by Rob Reiner, who returns as filmmaker Marty DiBergi, the film follows the band's reluctant reunion for one final concert with Derek Smalls, Nigel Tufnel, and David St. Hubbins, delivering a final performance under a contract.

It explores legacy, aging, and the absurdity of rock celebrity in the modern era. The band faces new challenges as they prepare for their reunion, such as their own personal conflicts and the lingering curse of their late drummers. The film keeps the sarcastic tone of the original, highlighting the band's incompetence through improvised and hilarious miscommunications.

What was the prequel of Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues about?

As the directorial debut of Rob Reiner, the preuel to Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, This is Spinal Tap, was released on March 2, 1984. Reiner, who features as documentarian Marty DiBergi, follows the fictional British heavy metal band Spinal Tap on their disastrous American comeback tour in 1982.

The original film's plot revolves around the band's declining fame and several instances of gradually embarrassing disasters such as cancelled performances, a hilariously small stage prop of Stonehenge, and a series of strange drummer deaths.

The movie parodies both the self-centred mentality of rock bands and the excessively religious style of rock documentaries, such as The Song Remains the Same (1976) and Martin Scorsese's The Last Waltz (1978). The film’s authenticity comes from its largely improvised dialogue, which was captured from dozens of hours of footage.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues was released on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

