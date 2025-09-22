Is Tom Holland a martial artist? Athletic history explored as actor sustains head injury while filming stunt for new Spider-Man movie 

Tom Holland reportedly suffered a head injury while filming a stunt for the upcoming Spider-Man movie on Friday, September 19. As per the Daily Mail, he fell while doing a stunt, which led to a concussion.

Ad

The actor joined the Spider-Man franchise in 2016, starring as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He has featured in three Spider-Man movies, along with the Avengers movies, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is known for performing most of his own stunts.

However, Tom Holland is not a martial artist. He has trained in acrobatics and gymnastics during his early years, and also does boxing at times. He also does weight training.

Meanwhile, he got injured while filming the new Spider-Man movie at Leavesden Studios in Watford. Ambulances came in, and he was rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service told The Sun:

Ad

Trending

"We were called at 10.30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

The actor visited a charity event in Mayfair with his partner and co-star Zendaya on Sunday, September 21. However, as per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, he left early after feeling unwell.

Ad

Meanwhile, filming for the Spider-Man movie has been put on hold for a while as Tom Holland now recovers from his injury. He and Zendaya are also set to star in Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. Both movies could potentially be pushed back after this recent injury.

Also Read: Spider-Man star Tom Holland lands his most frisky role yet as a Lego Ambassador

When Tom Holland opened up about gymnastics helping him perform stunts in Spider-Man: Homecoming

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" - Photocall (IMage Source: Getty)

Tom Holland often prefers to perform his own stunts and has often attributed this to his training as a kid. He was enrolled in a dance class at the age of 9 and also trained in acrobatics. He was part of Billy Elliot the Musical, where he also learned gymnastics.

Ad

During a press conference during the media tour for his first Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017, Holland was asked about performing his stunts. He answered (h/t UPI):

"My dancing and gymnastics background was so helpful to this project because we were able to do things as Peter Parker that they probably hadn't been able to do in the past. But, that said, sometimes they would, like, overestimate my skill set. [Director] Jon [Watts] would be like, 'Can you just backflip off that wall and land on that beam?' I'm like: 'No, Jon. I'm not that good, dude.'"

Ad

In an interview with Generation Iron, published on January 14, 2025, Holland spoke about his workout routine and highlighted the importance of diet. He said:

“For me to see results, it is 80% diet and 20% fitness. I try to be strict and healthy. I travel a lot, so I find it really difficult to get into a routine of cooking for myself, but yes, so dieting, I wouldn’t call it dieting, but eating healthy is a big part of me staying in shape.”

Ad

The actor revealed that aside from his normal workout routine, he also enjoys taking part in a variety of sports like football and basketball.

Also Read: When did Tom Holland launch BERO? Video of actor taking a cold plunge in water for the non-alcoholic brand goes viral

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More