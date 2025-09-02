Spider-Man star Tom Holland lands his most frisky role yet as a Lego Ambassador 

Following his huge success as the beloved Spider-Man from Marvel, Tom Holland takes on a delightfully different role as the newest 'Playmaker' spokesperson for LEGO. He plays the lead in the two-minute LEGO Group short, Never Stop Playing, which combines live-action and animation.

The campaign features a short film in which Holland assumes multiple characters, including a sci-fi actor, a football player, and a grumpy business executive. He shows how play can transform the world around by introducing fun and creativity to each scenario, using LEGO bricks. Sam and Harry, his real-life brothers, also feature in the movie as cameos.

Tom Holland Joins LEGO as Playmaker in Never Stop Playing Campaign

The 29-year-old British actor Tom Holland has secured one of his strangest assignments to date. Holland acknowledged that the advertisement struck a deep chord with him, not just because he loved LEGOs as a child but also because, as a person with ADHD and dyslexia, he views creative play as a potent way to express himself.

Tom Holland, who has always loved LEGO, said in an interview about the campaign that he and his siblings used to build "their own wild worlds" out of the bricks when they were kids. He added that the movie would inspire everyone, regardless of age. The Avengers: Infinity War fame stated:

“I loved building with LEGO bricks as a child. My brothers and I would create our own wild worlds, turning the living room into a prehistoric jungle with our LEGO dinosaur set or set up racing tracks for our LEGO cars! It was fun to relive those memories on set. Becoming an official ‘Playmaker’ is very cool. No matter how busy life gets, I’ve never stopped playing…and I don’t plan to anytime soon!

He further added:

“I hope that this short film I did with the LEGO Group demonstrates the idea that to play is a way of expressing who we are no matter what age! For me, it’s always been an important element of exploring the world and embracing the environment I’m in, Whether I’m on set or just hanging out with my brother and mates, I try to bring an element of play into everything I do.”

The Never Stop Playing campaign is the latest phase of the LEGO Group's annual Rebuild the World brand platform. It is a direct reaction to a study by the LEGO Group that revealed many kids feel pressured to grow quickly and give up playing with toys, frequently because they've been told it's "childish." Chief Product and Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group, Julia Goldin, stated:

“This campaign was created to shine a light on and reinforce the importance of creative play—not just for children, but for families and adults alike. We believe that play transcends age; whether you’re 8 or 80, it has the remarkable ability to spark imagination, build confidence, and reconnect us with what truly matters. With Tom Holland joining us as our newest Playmaker, we are thrilled to demonstrate that play is timeless, impactful, and more essential than ever.”

The LEGO Group has announced that, starting in September 2025, an exhibition at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, will feature real-life LEGO builds and props from the Never Stop Playing campaign that were either worn or featured with Tom Holland.

Stay tuned for more updates.

