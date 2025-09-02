7 Tom Ellis movies and shows to watch if you loved him in The Thursday Murder Club

In the quintessential British whodunit premise of The Thursday Murder Club, Tom Ellis's Jason stands out with his gaudy personality. His looming presence as an ex-boxer-turned-reality TV star makes him the perfect suspect in the movie's murder investigation. In the middle of it all is his father, Ron (Pierce Brosnan), and his group of elderly detectives who form a club to solve murders in their free time.

Ellis is known for his role as the titular character in the hit supernatural drama show, Lucifer (2016-2021), and other breakthrough characters like Christopher 'Titch' Wilde in Hulu's Washington Black (2025). With his latest outing as the comic relief in The Thursday Murder Club, he continues to rule the small screen with his versatility and acting prowess.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Lucifer, Washington Black, and other Tom Ellis movies and shows for The Thursday Murder Club fans

1) Lucifer (2016-2021)

The cast of Lucifer (Image via Netflix)

When his life as the Lord of Hell gets too monotonous, Lucifer Morningstar abandons his responsibilities and becomes a nightclub owner in Los Angeles. When his paths cross with Detective Chloe Decker, who is immune to his charms, he becomes a consultant with the LAPD. The unlikely duo toes the blurry line between supernatural and real-life in this urban fantasy show.

Chock-full of charisma, Tom Ellis's larger-than-life portrayal of the titular character is a treat to watch. Every scene, expression, and dialogue is laden with mischief, but underneath the bluster, fans can see flickers of his eons of pain. He maneuvers the duality of a morally objectionable character, making his complexities ironically more human.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Players (2024)

Ellis as Nick (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

For 33-year-old sports journalist Mack (Gina Rodriguez), every hook-up is a carefully planned and executed play. But when she's not out fulfilling wingwoman duties for her friends, Adam, Brannagan, and Little, she wishes for a more serious relationship. Enter war correspondent Nick. Now, Mack and her crew have to strategize the perfect play that seals the deal.

Tom Ellis plays the elusive, too-perfect-to-believe Nick, in this wholesome romcom by Trish Sie. Although critics describe the plot as predictable, the movie is buoyant because of the chemistry and genuine connection between Rodriguez, Ellis, and the rest of the cast. After watching the actor as a broody character from hell, this is a refreshing shift.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Miranda (2009-2015)

The cast of Miranda (Image via BBC)

In Miranda Hart's eponymous British sitcom about a socially awkward woman who finds herself in hilariously relatable pickles, Tom Ellis plays Chef Gary Preston, her long-time friend and eventual romantic interest. Over three seasons, Miranda learns how to be confident and more comfortable in her skin. With her community by her side, she becomes unstoppable.

In one of Ellis's most well-known roles, he portrays a kind-hearted man who accepts Miranda for exactly who she is. He is the epitome of lust for Miranda, but his commitment issues come in the way of their relationship. Fans of his role in The Thursday Murder Club will enjoy a different facet of his personality, one that is more relatable in his human struggles.

Where to watch: Britbox on Prime Video

4) Washington Black (2025)

Ellis as Titch (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

In the early 1800s, Barbados, the air is charged with racial tension and the horrors of Black slavery. Eleven-year-old George Washington "Wash" Black (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) is forced to flee when his brother is murdered. However, the plantation owner's brother, Christopher "Titch" Wilde, sees the potential in Wash and takes him along on a globe-trotting adventure.

Tom Ellis as Titch is a rare, morally aware man in power in a world where the power imbalance harms countless families due to their skin color. His 'mad scientist' curiosity and his promise to deliver Wash to safety make him an immediate fan-favorite in this epic saga, directed by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. Fans deeply empathize with his abolitionist cause and personal struggles in following his father's footsteps.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Rush (2014)

Ellis as the titular character (Image via Amazon)

In a Grey's Anatomy meets House world, Dr. Will Rush's unorthodox methods and drug use get him kicked out of the hospital setup. In his private practice, he meets a long roster of wealthy, secretive clients, and makes his money by not asking questions. Rush goes on a morally dubious and deliciously evil journey in the world of medicine.

While the show was cancelled after one season, it offers a great look at Tom Ellis's range for fans of his role in The Thursday Murder Club. Created by Jonathan Levine, it is an action-packed medical drama where every character who crosses paths with Rush, from his best friend, Dr. Alex, to his assistant, Eve, has an interesting story.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Fandango At Home/Prime Video

6) The Fades (2011)

Ellis plays a major role in this supernatural show (Image via Prime Video)

17-year-old Paul Roberts (Iain De Casetecker) discovers his hidden superpowers: He can perceive the fades, AKA vengeful spirits who have not yet moved on to the afterlife. When he inadvertently lands between them and the Angelics, AKA people like Paul who can perceive them, his purpose in life bludgeons into something out of his control. He must stop the Fades before they destroy humanity.

Tom Ellis plays Paul's history teacher, Mark, who gets dragged into the supernatural events. He is the Jack Thorne show's moral compass, often presented with ambiguous choices that dark him further into darkness. His grief-stricken portrayal of a common man subjected to uncommon events is emotional in a refreshing storyline.

Where to watch: Tubi/Prime Video/Hulu

7) Tell Me Lies (2022-present)

Tom Ellis at the "Tell Me Lies" Screening Event And Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Toxic romances brew in the fictional world of Baird College in Upstate New York. In the center of it all is Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), whose addictive relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) is an eight-year tale of manipulation, lies, and betrayal. Amidst their whirlwind romance, consequences await.

Tom Ellis becomes a recurring cast member in season 2 of this psychological drama, delivering one of his most chilling performances yet. He is a professor at Baird, whose love affair with Lucy's best friend, Bree, is based on a poisonous web of lies. His portrayal of the self-centered Oliver, who pays no heed to the consequences of his actions, makes him a lethal antagonist in the show.

Where to watch: Hulu

Tom Ellis fans who enjoyed his performance in The Thursday Murder Club can also watch EastEnders (1985-present), Isn't It Romantic (2019), and his voice role in Exploding Kittens (2024).

