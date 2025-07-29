When does Ella find out Lucifer’s true identity in Lucifer? Details explored

It's been four years since Lucifer ended after six seasons, three seasons on Fox, and the last three on Netflix. However, the legacy of the series continues, with the show still hovering at an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes many years later. Each season has also gotten millions of views based on Netflix's latest engagement report, tallying views from January to June 2025.Starring Tom Ellis as the titular devil, uncovering his true identity has been a part of the storyline. As more and more people realize that Lucifer Morningstar is indeed the devil, there's one character, ironically close to him, who was late to discover his true identity: Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia).While Ella does realize his real identity, the show has left the discovery until the tail-end of the final season. Find out more about what went down during and after Ella learns about the devil and how it changed their friendship.When does Ella realize that Lucifer is the devil?By the end of season 5 part 1, everyone in the main cast knows about the show's main character's real identity except one: Ella Lopez. Part 2 of the season has also come and gone with fans expecting that she will discover his true nature, but Ella remained blissfully unaware even throughout most of season 6.Ella has only realized that Lucifer Morningstar is the devil in disguise in season 6 episode 7. Her investigation about the celestial came to a head in episode 7, and it all came crashing down during Maze and Eve's wedding. Discovering the truth about the celestial, that she is friends with some of them, and the devil's real identity, is something she discovered, not told about.Perhaps the weight of the discovery and the feeling that the people closest to her, friends and colleagues alike, kept her in the dark was too much. She drank throughout the party and at one point stopped the party when she took the mic and exposed everything she knew.She called out Lucifer in front of the crowd for being the devil, Amenadiel for being an angel, Eve as Eve in the Bible, Maze for being a demon, and more. While Chloe tried to console Ella, she already felt betrayed. While she has always believed in celestial beings and the supernatural, what she couldn't process was how her friends kept her from the truth.Read more: 8 shows to watch if you like Netflix's The SandmanHow does the show leave Ella's character?The series ends its six seasons with Ella Lopez in a much better relationship with Lucifer after discovering his real identity. While she's still miffed about her friends keeping her in the dark, she also still loves him. And they love her as well. So, before he goes, the show's titular hero made sure to say goodbye to her, although he didn't disclose the reason for it, and gave her a parting gift.It's a pencil, but the real gift is what the engraving in the pencil implies. In it, the words &quot;Miss Lopez STEM Initiative&quot; are written. Lucifer opened a foundation in Ella's name where women will have a chance to take up careers in science and mathematics just like her.Ella and Carol run the foundation by the time the show ended, while the devil himself returned to his rightful place, setting up a treatment place to help souls enter heaven through his hell therapy.All six seasons of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.