When did Tom Holland launch BERO? Video of actor taking a cold plunge in water for the non-alcoholic brand goes viral

A clip of Tom Holland taking a plunge in cold water for Men's Health UK while promoting his beer brand, BERO, has gone viral online. The clip sees Holland drenched and addressing the crowd after his dip.Notably, Holland launched BERO on October 16, 2024. Meanwhile, in the clip shared via Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter), the actor is also seen enjoying a can of his non-alcoholic beer with a fellow player on-screen. After emerging from the water, Holland addressed the crowd, saying:&quot;Guys, BERO is available online. I am actually frozen to the bone. Thank you so much for supporting us. Today's been a huge success. I have had so much fun. I've got one more match to play. Thank you so much for tuning in, thank you for supporting BERO. Thank you Men's Health for always being an amazing hand. I really appreciate it.&quot;According to BERO's official website, the brand was founded in London, but the beverages are crafted in the United States. The non-alcoholic beer brand offers a range of products, including beer-related merch, multiple flavors of the drink, stickers, and drinking glasses.Tom Holland opens up about his non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO&quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)In an October 2024 episode of Food &amp; Wine's Tinfoil Swans podcast, Tom Holland discussed the launch of his new brand, BERO, and his vision behind it. The Spider-Man actor said that the UK had a &quot;huge drinking culture&quot; and explained how he came up with the idea of something non-alcoholic.&quot;I don't think I realized how big a problem I had when it comes to alcohol until I gave it up. It wasn't easy. I'm so lucky that my friends, who are all big drinkers, were massively supportive of me getting sober. Which might be an indication as to how much of a problem I had,&quot; Holland said.He then explained how he let go of alcohol, adding:&quot;When I got through to the other side and achieved that first year marker and I felt rid of the hooks that alcohol had in me, I felt so fantastic.&quot;Tom Holland accepted that he was &quot;blessed&quot; with the life of a &quot;celebrity&quot; and could actually go through such a lifestyle change. The actor believed he was obligated to send support to others who might need it, which led him to share his story of letting go of alcohol publicly. He wanted to help those who &quot;might need a nudge or a vote of confidence.&quot;Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show (Image via Getty)After Tom Holland went public, the next step was the launch of BERO, a brand producing non-alcoholic beer.&quot;I definitely had to take myself out of situations that I felt would put me in a compromised place. One of the biggest inspirations for Bero was to help people like myself reintegrate into that social environment where they might feel like they're not necessarily welcome,&quot; the actor explained.From the design and marketing perspective, Tom Holland also shared why he opted for a golden color over blue, as he did not want to categorize &quot;non-drinkers&quot; as a different species. He believed they would want to &quot;blend in&quot; and thus did not go for a striking blue color to categorize his products as non-alcoholic.In the initial days, BERO launched three different variants of beer. The first one was a Noon Wheat version with a citrus taste, which was named after Tom Holland's fiancée, Zendaya's pet dog, Noon. The other two options were Kingston Golden Pils in the lager style and Edge Hill Hazy IPA. All versions are available on BERO's official website.All products under the BERO brand are available in stores across the UK and US and on their official website.