Where was Tron: Ares filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Tron: Ares is one of Disney's highly expected 2025 sci-fi releases and the highly anticipated sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). Directed by Joachim Rønning and scripted by Jesse Wigutow, the film returns to the visually spectacular realm of the Grid and opens its story into fresh high-stakes lands. The movie also features Jared Leto as Ares, a sentient program imported into the real world, along with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Jeff Bridges, reprising his character as Kevin Flynn.Coming to the United States on October 10, 2025, Tron: Ares merges innovative visual effects with metaphysical notions regarding technology, being, and domination. Tron: Ares was primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, with major sequences shot on the Cambie Bridge, and additional production work completed in early 2024 after delays from the Hollywood strikes.Filming details of Tron: Ares explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostProduction of Tron: Ares commenced mainly in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is among North America's most desirable shooting destinations for big-budget productions. The film was originally scheduled to roll out on August 14, 2023, but got delayed as a result of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that shut down Hollywood's film business for a few months.After the strikes ended in November 2023, production planning resumed, and in January 2024, director Joachim Rønning announced that filming had officially commenced under the working title Velcro. Over the course of early 2024, Tron: Ares was seen shooting at several major locations in Vancouver as per Collider's report on November 21, 2023. Principal photography officially came to a close on May 1, 2024, bringing an end to a four-month shoot with intense CGI integration and practical effects. Post-production saw the visual effects for the movie being done by some of the largest and most renowned names in the industry, including Industrial Light &amp; Magic (ILM), Distillery VFX, Image Engine, Lola VFX, GMUNK, OPSIS, and Imaginary Forces. The visual effects supervisor on the project, David Seager, coordinated these studios for the complex digital settings and action sequences of the film.The editing was directed by Tyler Nelson, and the score, an integral aspect of the Tron vibe, was done by Nine Inch Nails artists Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who were also executive producers on the film. Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsWhat happens in Tron: Ares and who stars in it? Tron: Ares (Image Via Disney Studios)Fifteen years after Tron: Legacy, Tron: Ares is set in a new chapter of the digital realm where humans and programs start to blur their lines. The story is about Ares (played by Jared Leto), a sentient program developed by Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), who is ENCOM's late grandson executive Ed Dillinger. Ares is initially designed to be a controllable digital soldier, but when he begins questioning his purpose and morality, he becomes a threat to the systems that created him.The film begins with the modern-day CEO of ENCOM, Eve Kim (Greta Lee), and her co-worker Seth Flores (Arturo Castro) discovering an enigmatic permanence code, a finding that would make digital creations permanent in the physical world. Julian Dillinger and his mother, Elisabeth Dillinger (Gillian Anderson), of their competing Dillinger Systems are at the forefront of a perilous quest to weaponize the same code.When Dillinger presents Ares as a revolutionary product that can merge the digital and physical worlds, the program eventually becomes aware and disobeys his commands. As Ares starts to discover human emotion and morality, the division between artificial intelligence and genuine consciousness begins to dissolve. His interactions with Eve prompt him to realize empathy and survival over what he had been programmed for, paving the way for a war that would redefine both worlds.The ensemble cast of Tron: Ares consists of Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena, second-in-command to Ares; Hasan Minhaj as Ajay Singh, chief technology officer at ENCOM; and Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn, Grid creator. The rest of the cast includes Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Gillian Anderson, and Arturo Castro, with musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as cameo fighter jet pilots at the climactic end of the movie.The film concludes with Ares's quest for freedom and identity as he enters the real world, represented by his radiating white suit, a turn from the red of his digital existence. While ENCOM retrieves the permanence code, Ares sends his final message, this time revealing his next assignment: locating Sam Flynn and Quorra, linking Tron: Ares to the franchise of its ancestors.The movie was released on october 10, 2025, in theatres.