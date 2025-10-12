Where was Kiss of the Spider Woman filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a musical drama film based on the stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb. The film, directed by Bill Condon, is the second film based on the 1976 novel by Argentine author Manuel Puig. It was released in theatres in the U.S. on October 10, 2025.

The plot is set in a brutal Argentine prison during the 1980s military dictatorship, and it explores the unlikely, evolving bond between the two cellmates. To escape their dark reality, Molina describes a fictional Golden Age Hollywood musical that stars his idol, Jennifer Lopez's character Ingrid Luna, who also plays the Spider Woman.

The production team of Kiss of the Spider Woman filmed the prison scenes on location in Montevideo, Uruguay. The musical numbers were staged on soundstages in New Jersey. The filming began in New Jersey on March 21, 2024 and was wrapped by June 16, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman filming locations and production details

The filming of Kiss of the Spider Woman was held in two locations, highlighting the story’s contrast between grim reality of two prison mates and a fictional cinematic fantasy. The scenes depicting the political prison in Argentina were filmed on location in Montevideo, Uruguay, providing an authentic atmosphere of decay and oppression.

On the other hand, the extravagant musical scenes featuring Jennifer Lopez took place on soundstages in New Jersey, primarily at CineLease Studios Caven Point in Jersey City and 10 Basin Studios in Kearny. Talking about her role in the film, Jennifer Lopez stated how she had always wanted to star in a musical and shared a few details about the film's production. She stated:

“I was like, ‘We’ll do some coverage? He was like, ‘Nope, no coverage.’ I was like, ‘Fuck me! I better get it right then.’ Like halfway through the take it’s going perfectly and then you trip on your dress or whatever so it’s like, maybe we start over. It was challenging. It was challenging in that way, time wise, as independent films can be, right? It’s the time, it’s the prep, it’s the, you know, budget. All of it were constraints for us.”

She further added:

“But we put our heart and soul into it and we rehearsed like crazy for the time that we had and it was a beautiful thing and again, I’m living my childhood dreams.”

Bill Condon's Kiss of the Spider Woman serves as a vibrant, musical-drama hybrid which contrasts heavily with the more grounded, dramatic approach of the acclaimed 1985 film. The original movie focused on the tension between the cellmates imprisoned during the time of the Brazilian military dictatorship.

The 2025 adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical contrasts rich, romantic Kander and Ebb musical scenes with the harsh realities of the Argentine prison. The movie serves as a memorial, honoring the lives of Broadway great Chita Rivera, novelist Terrence McNally, and lyricist Fred Ebb.

Kiss of The Spider Woman was released on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

