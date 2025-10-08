Where was Maintenance Required filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Released on Prime Video on October 8, 2025, Maintenance Required follows Charlie, the owner of an all-female mechanic shop, as she faces an existential crisis when a corporate competitor moves in across the street from her shop. She thus confides to an anonymous online friend, unaware that the person she’s sharing her secrets with is Beau, the rival who is threatening her business.

Maintenance Required features Madelaine Petsch as Charlie and Jacob Scipio as Beau. The film's supporting cast features Madison Bailey, Katy O'Brian, Inanna Sarkis, Matteo Lane, and Jim Gaffigan, among other cast members. The film's production was primarily held in locations in the United States, including filming at Big Sur, California. A few scenes were also shot in the United Kingdom.

Madelaine Petsch's Maintenance Required filming locations and production details

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Maintenance Required production team used locations from both the United States and the United Kingdom, providing an authentic metropolitan feel to the film's plot. One of the key filming locations was Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, in the United Kingdom, a versatile and rapidly growing creative hub in the North of England, renowned for its blend of Victorian architecture, former industrial settings, and modern cityscape.

A major part of the production was also held in California, using San Francisco and the wider Bay Area for various city scenes and driving shots. The film features scenes at the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero, which provides the classic waterfront views, and the Transamerica Pyramid. The production was also held south of Big Sur in Monterey County, where some scenes were filmed on Highway 1.

Directed by Lacey Uhlemeyer, the film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Future Artists Entertainment, with Petsch also serving as an executive producer. Released on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon original, the film's principal photography began on September 12, 2024 and was completed by September 14, 2024.

Who is the main character in Maintenance Required?

The main character in the film is Charlie who is portrayed by Madelaine Petsch, the American actress widely popular for her performace of Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale, The CW's series based on Archie Comics. In the film, Charlie is introduced as the independent and skilled owner of an all-female mechanic shop, who takes great pride in her business and her work ethic in a male-dominated profession.

The film's central conflict begins when a large corporate auto shop, run by Beau, sets up directly across the street, threatening Charlie's livelihood and forcing her to rethink about her future. Therefore, she seeks comfort and advice from an anonymous online community of car enthusiasts in the face of her financial and professional turbulence.

However, unknown to her, the person Charlie begins to rely on and grows a close connection with is none other than her real-life professional rival, Beau. Thus, the tension grows as she mistakenly reveals secrets to the exact man she considers a threat, which leads to a dramatic conclusion.

