When will Maintenance Required premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The upcoming romantic comedy film, Maintenance Required, is directed and co-written by Lacey Uhlemeyer and is scheduled for release on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon Prime Video original. The film stars Madelaine Petsch as Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of a beloved all-female mechanic shop, and Jacob Scipio as Beau.
The plot follows Charlie as her business is suddenly threatened by a massive, corporate-owned auto repair chain opening directly across the street, managed by the charmingly slick Beau. Unknown to them, the two business rivals have also become anonymous friends on an online car forum.
Their online connection grows stronger, while their real-life professional rivalry intensifies, creating the conditions for confusion, emotional turmoil, and the well-known "rivals-to-lovers" cliché when the truth eventually comes to light. Jim Gaffigan, Madison Bailey, and Katy O'Brian are also featured in the film as the supporting cast.
Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio star in Prime Video's Maintenance Required twist-filled rom-com setup
The film's trailer introduces Charlie, the owner of an all-female mechanic shop called O'Malley's, and Beau, a charming executive of a big corporation. Charlie is threatened when Beau's "flashy corporate competitor," Cee's Car, opens directly across the street, sparking a heated business rivalry between the two.
A humorous twist is revealed as Charlie is shown anonymously confiding in an online friend, sharing her struggles with a man who "hates his corporate job". The trailer reveals that this anonymous confidant is actually Beau, her business rival. The two agree to meet, with the only identifying marker being a wrench keychain on the table, setting the scene for an awkward and hilarious reveal.
Full cast list of Maintenance Required
Following are the featured cast and characters in Maintenance Required:
- Julee Cerda as Liz Novak
- Katy O'Brian as Kam
- Madison Bailey as Izzy
- Freddie Pearson as Joe
- Luke Carroll as Sammy
- Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Miller
- Mimi Slinger as Jasmine
- Laura Lakshmi as Shannon
- Lorena Andrea as Nigella
- Lewis Goody as Trev
- Amrou Al-Kadhi as Bryant
- Inanna Sarkis as Lola
- Carrie Dimaculangan as Aleesha
- Naomi J. Ogawa as Jenny
- Tia Bannon as Kendra
- Matteo Lane as Jordan
- Hannah Warrington as Lucy
- James Dryden as Mark
- Kerim Hassan as Aidan
- Peter Brooke as Tyler
- Russell Hicks as Tom
- Robert Rausch as Rob Rausch
- Mara Huf as Rachel
- Judi Beecher as Karen
- Zoe Bringmann as Receptionist
- Pria Kalsi as Terry
- Derek Miller as Sam
- Louis Delavenne as Jean Pierre Lacroix
Maintenance Required will be released on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon Prime Video original film. Companies that are involved in the film's production include Amazon MGM Studios, Future Artists Entertainment, and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Madelaine Petsch, who stars in the film, also serves as an executive producer on the project.
