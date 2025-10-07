When will Maintenance Required premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The upcoming romantic comedy film, Maintenance Required, is directed and co-written by Lacey Uhlemeyer and is scheduled for release on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon Prime Video original. The film stars Madelaine Petsch as Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of a beloved all-female mechanic shop, and Jacob Scipio as Beau.

Ad

The plot follows Charlie as her business is suddenly threatened by a massive, corporate-owned auto repair chain opening directly across the street, managed by the charmingly slick Beau. Unknown to them, the two business rivals have also become anonymous friends on an online car forum.

Their online connection grows stronger, while their real-life professional rivalry intensifies, creating the conditions for confusion, emotional turmoil, and the well-known "rivals-to-lovers" cliché when the truth eventually comes to light. Jim Gaffigan, Madison Bailey, and Katy O'Brian are also featured in the film as the supporting cast.

Ad

Trending

Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio star in Prime Video's Maintenance Required twist-filled rom-com setup

Ad

The film's trailer introduces Charlie, the owner of an all-female mechanic shop called O'Malley's, and Beau, a charming executive of a big corporation. Charlie is threatened when Beau's "flashy corporate competitor," Cee's Car, opens directly across the street, sparking a heated business rivalry between the two.

A humorous twist is revealed as Charlie is shown anonymously confiding in an online friend, sharing her struggles with a man who "hates his corporate job". The trailer reveals that this anonymous confidant is actually Beau, her business rival. The two agree to meet, with the only identifying marker being a wrench keychain on the table, setting the scene for an awkward and hilarious reveal.

Ad

Full cast list of Maintenance Required

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Following are the featured cast and characters in Maintenance Required:

Ad

Julee Cerda as Liz Novak

Katy O'Brian as Kam

Madison Bailey as Izzy

Freddie Pearson as Joe

Luke Carroll as Sammy

Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Miller

Mimi Slinger as Jasmine

Laura Lakshmi as Shannon

Lorena Andrea as Nigella

Lewis Goody as Trev

Amrou Al-Kadhi as Bryant

Inanna Sarkis as Lola

Carrie Dimaculangan as Aleesha

Naomi J. Ogawa as Jenny

Tia Bannon as Kendra

Matteo Lane as Jordan

Hannah Warrington as Lucy

James Dryden as Mark

Kerim Hassan as Aidan

Peter Brooke as Tyler

Russell Hicks as Tom

Robert Rausch as Rob Rausch

Mara Huf as Rachel

Judi Beecher as Karen

Zoe Bringmann as Receptionist

Pria Kalsi as Terry

Derek Miller as Sam

Louis Delavenne as Jean Pierre Lacroix

Ad

Maintenance Required will be released on October 8, 2025, as an Amazon Prime Video original film. Companies that are involved in the film's production include Amazon MGM Studios, Future Artists Entertainment, and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Madelaine Petsch, who stars in the film, also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More