Released on October 3, 2025, Anemone, directed by debut filmmaker Ronan Day-Lewis and co-written with his father, marks the highly anticipated return of Daniel Day-Lewis to acting after an eight-year retirement. Released by Focus Features, the film will have a wider released on October 19, 2025.

It is a psychological drama centered on two estranged brothers, Ray Stoker and Jem Stoker. Ray has spent the last 20 years living in self-imposed exile in a secluded cabin. He is a former soldier who is troubled by his experiences during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Jem, driven by a crisis involving Ray's teenage son, Brian, tracks Ray down in the woods. The reunion forces the brothers to confront the deep, unhealed trauma, guilt, and buried secrets that tore their family apart decades ago. Anemone features Daniel Day-Lewis as Ray Stoker and Sean Bean as Jem Stoker, among other cast members.

The main cast of Anemone

1) Daniel Day-Lewis as Ray Stoker

Daniel Day-Lewis plays Ray Stoker, a haunted, isolationist and former British soldier who has lived in self-imposed exile in a remote cabin for twenty years. A prisoner of his own trauma, Ray is consumed by the terrible events he witnessed during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. His solitary life is interrupted when his brother seeks to bring him back to face his violent past and the son he abandoned.

Day-Lewis is renowned for his extreme method acting, which has earned him three Best Actor Oscar wins. The English actor's breakthrough performance was as disabled writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989). His other notable roles include those of Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2007), Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln (2012), and the antagonist Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York (2002).

2) Sean Bean as Jem Stoker

Actor Sean Bean portrays Ray's older brother, Jem Stoker, in Anemone. He serves as Ray's moral counterweight, having stepped up to raise Ray's abandoned son, Brian. Jem travels to the remote woods to find Ray, driven by a domestic crisis and the hope of familial reconciliation. Despite his tough facade, he is deeply burdened by the unresolved trauma that split the brothers twenty years earlier.

Sean Bean is widely popular among the fans for his role of Ned Stark in the HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. The English actor is known for frequently playing characters who meet a tragic end. His breakthrough performance was as the vengeful Irish terrorist Sean Miller in the film Patriot Games (1992). His other notable roles include the heroic Boromir in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001).

Other cast and characters in Anemone

Listed below are all the other featured cast in the film:

Samuel Bottomley as Brian

Lewis Ian Bray as Poacher 2

Paul Butterworth as Mr. Jarvis

Karl Cam as Barman

JP Conway as Martin

Angus Cooper as Jimbo

Adam Fogerty as Des

Richard Graham as Poacher 1

Mark Holgate as Fred

Samantha Morton as Nessa

Safia Oakley-Green as Hattie

Holly Rhys as Sheila

Jag Sanghera as Supervisor

Shaun Mason

Eve Townsend as Young Nessa

Anemone was released on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

