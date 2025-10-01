7 best Oscar-winning World War II movies

Art imitates life, and World War II movies are some of the most gut-wrenching portrayals of life in the 1940s. Filmmakers found a way to create hope, love, and joy while portraying the reality of witnessing horrors like never before. The different perspectives of directors across time periods give every fan a well-rounded peek into some of the bleakest moments in human history.

These World War II movies have gone on to win the highest accolades, including the Oscars for a variety of categories, from Sound Design to Best Picture. Whether it is a fresh look right after the war with The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) or a more retrospective one with Jojo Rabbit (2020), fans are in for an immersive cinematic experience.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list of World War II movies is in no particular order.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Jojo Rabbit (2020), and other Oscar-winning World War II movies

1) The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Oscar awards won: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score

War veterans go home (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Three soldiers, Fred, Homer, and Al, return to their modest Midwestern town after experiencing the horrors of war. On the way, they share their life stories from very different walks of life. Their social and rank differences blur in the wake of their unique bond as they try to get back to their old lives with great difficulty.

Director William Wyler handles the sensitive aftermath of one of the worst times in human history with three unique perspectives. This is one of the best World War II movies to understand the emotional complexity of being subjected to relentless horrors. What remains after the adrenaline of combat has worn off? What does normalcy mean under the circumstances?

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Oscar awards won: Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit is a recent addition to World War II movies (Image via Disney+)

Ten-year-old Johannes "Jojo" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) lives with his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), in Nazi Germany during the later stages of the Second World War. As a part of the Hitler Youth, Jojo and his imaginary friend, a very childlike Hitler (Taika Waititi), have an exciting time preparing for combat. But when Jojo finds his mother hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, his perspective changes.

Waititi's vision brings a haunting time in Jewish history to life through the innocent eyes of a young boy. It is at once hilarious and horrific in its execution, and succeeds in recreating a violent world with a pop of childlike color. The result stays with every fan long after the satirical war drama is over, with one question lingering in their minds: How far can propaganda go against a child's empathy and wonder?

Where to watch: Disney+/Prime Video

3) Schindler's List (1993)

Oscar awards won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist, goes against the horrors of the Holocaust created by Nazi Germany. With sharp wit and compassion, Schindler navigates an amoral and corrupt world and saves thousands of Polish Jews by employing them in his factory and giving them safe passage. He becomes a metaphorical Noah's Ark in their journey to safety.

Schindler's List is one of those World War II movies that reates hope within brutality. It combines Steven Spielberg's magical vision with the acting prowess of industry legends Neeson, Ben Kingsley, and Ralph Fiennes to show how humanity shines within the annals of violent history. This historical drama is one of the most important real-life stories, handled with sensitivity and stoicism.

4) The Pianist (2002)

Oscar awards won: Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay

Adrien Brody in one of the best World War II movies (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

When Nazi Germany bombs Warsaw and takes control, Władysław Szpilman (Adrien Brody), a local pianist, is one of thousands of Polish Jews under threat of persecution. His family fights for their lives, even selling his piano to scrape by. But when he experiences the true brutality of the Nazi regime, he must do what it takes to survive. If that means playing his music till his last breath, so be it.

Based on the real-life story by Szpilman, this Roman Polanski creation is one of the best World War II movies, showing matter-of-fact violence with unforgettable restraint. The movie uses the magic of music to weave hope in the darkest crevices of history, and uses it as a metaphor that art remains when everything else, even the artist, is capable of being destroyed.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV+

5) Saving Private Ryan (1985)

Oscar awards won: Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects

Tom Hanks and the ensemble cast (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

When all but one sibling from the same family are killed in war, the sole survivor is relieved from duties and taken back home to bereaving parents. When Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) loses his siblings, it becomes the job of Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and his team of unwilling soldiers to wade through the horrors of war and return him to safety.

Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan is a masterclass in weaving emotional depth into a brutally realistic portrayal of combat. It is a commentary on the importance of family, camaraderie, and hope, amplified by Spielberg's handheld cameras and realistic sound design. The film is considered one of the best World War II movies ever made.

Where to watch: Prime Video/AMC+

6) Casablanca (1942)

Oscar awards won: Outstanding Motion Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay

Casablanca is a romance during the war (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

American expatriate Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs a bustling nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco, against the backdrop of World War II. Love unexpectedly finds him in this turbulent time, when he crosses paths with an old flame, Isla Lund (Ingrid Bergman). But Rick's inner moral conflict surfaces when she needs his help saving her husband from the clutches of Nazi Germany.

Michael Curtiz's vision brings one of the best World War II movies to life, but without war. It focuses on the timeless feeling of being human when the world is crumbling right before their eyes. Romance waits for no one, not even a war, and Bogart and Bergman's chemistry confirms that. It is a story of loyalty and love amidst pain and suffering.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Oppenheimer (2023)

Oscar awards won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most recent additions to the World War II movies list is Christopher Nolan's biographical war film about the man behind the invention of nuclear weapons. The story focuses on his early life, his world-redefining career success, and the impending consequences of his actions.

Oppenheimer is considered a modern masterpiece because it combines Nolan's technical prowess with an emotionally resonant story. Cillian Murphy aptly portrays the character's complexities, and the non-linear narrative immerses the audience into his turbulent morality. The movie's star-studded cast adds to its value, with the likes of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.

Where to watch: Peacock

Fans who want more Oscar-winning World War II movies can also check out The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) and Patton (1970).

