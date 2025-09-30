10 best movies and shows to watch on Prime Video in October 2025

Prime Video is all set to witness plenty of worthy additions in October 2025. This is not very unusual because Prime Video adds to its collection on a monthly basis and has been doing so for a while. This is ideal because it keeps subscribers happy and gives them something new to look forward to. It also helps to ensure that the variety is on point, as not all viewers have the same likes and preferences.

Ad

Keeping in tune with the practice followed at Prime Video so far, viewers can expect that the October 2025 offerings will contain a good mix of brand-new content and old favorites. From exciting thrillers to thought-provoking documentaries, Prime Video subscribers will have plenty of engaging options to choose from come October 2025.

For those feeling a tad overwhelmed, this list containing the best movies and shows to watch on Prime Video in October 2025 will come in handy.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Lazarus, Hedda and eight other binge-worthy titles coming to Prime Video in October 2025

1) Play Dirty: October 1, 2025

This thriller should be on every October 2025 must-watch list (Image via Prime Video)

This October 2025 release stars Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in the lead. Directed by Shane Black, it is based on Donald E. Westlake's book series. Wahlberg and Stanfield play Parker and Grofield, two highly skilled professional thieves. With the help of some other associates, they set their sights on a sunken treasure that is worth a billion dollars.

Ad

From the looks of the trailer, this October 2025 thriller seems to have its fill of clever characters, elaborate action scenes and funny gags. While it is not easy to bring popular fictional characters to life on screen, Wahlberg, with his years of experience, seems to be doing a good job of personifying Parker without straying too far from the author’s original vision.

And if the chemistry between Wahlberg and Stanfield in the trailer is just a sampler for what's about to come, viewers have enough reasons to get excited.

Ad

When to watch: Play Dirty will be released on Prime Video on October 1, 2025.

2) A Star Brighter Than The Sun: October 2, 2025

This October 2025 show will explore coming-of-age themes (Image via Prime Video)

Prime Video subscribers who are fond of anime shouldn't miss out on this October 2025 release. Adapted from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kazune Kawahara, A Star Brighter Than The Sun focuses on the evolving relationship between Sae Iwata and Kōki Kamishiro.

Ad

The tall and strong Sae stood out to Kōki, who used to be small and weak when they were kids. Kōki eventually grows up to become a tall and popular high schooler. When they cross paths again, it seems likely that their childhood friendship will evolve into something more.

Coming-of-age shows need to be heartwarming, and viewers will certainly enjoy watching this October 2025 show if it manages to thoughtfully capture the uncertainty of first romance, the struggles of growing up and the like.

Ad

When to watch: A Star Brighter Than The Sun is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 2, 2025.

3) Maintenance Required: October 8, 2025

Fans are hoping that this October 2025 title will deliver explosive chemistry (Image via Prime Video)

Watching the trailer for this upcoming October 2025 rom-com will surely remind viewers of You've Got Mail (1998). Lacey Uhlemeyer’s movie puts Madelaine Petsch in the shoes of the protagonist, Charlie. Confident and skilled, she runs an all-female mechanic shop that goes head to head with a competitive corporate business.

Ad

As she struggles to keep her head above the water, she confides in her online confidante, Beau, portrayed by Jacob Scipio. Charlie has never seen Beau, but feels like she can tell him everything. Things get complicated when she uncovers that he works for her rivals.

The clever banter, endearing characters, and adorable moments that make up the trailer make it quite clear that Maintenance Required will appeal to movie lovers who wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Ad

When to watch: Maintenance Required is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 8, 2025.

4) John Candy: I Like Me: October 10, 2025

Cinephiles wouldn't want to miss this much-talked-about documentary streaming in October 2025 (Image via Prime Video)

It would be safe to say that Brewster's Millions (1985), Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), Home Alone (1990), and many other classics from that period of time wouldn’t be the same without John Candy. The Canadian actor, who rose to prominence in the 70s and 80s, was climbing the ranks in the industry when his career was cut short due to a heart attack.

Ad

Releasing in October 2025, John Candy: I Like Me by Colin Hanks is an account of his personal and professional life. What’s interesting about this October 2025 documentary is that it not only contains footage that fans haven’t seen before, in addition to candid interviews with his loved ones, but it also features famous actors who worked with Candy back in the day.

When to watch: John Candy: I Like Me will be released on Prime Video on October 10, 2025.

Ad

5) Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam: October 17, 2025

This documentary presents the inside story behind the Zach Avery scandal that many people may not be aware of (Image via Amazon Studios)

It looks like Prime Video subscribers will have a lot of interesting documentaries to look forward to in October 2025. Containing three episodes, Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam, follows the rise and fall of Zach Horowitz, more popularly known by his stage name Zach Avery.

Ad

Even though Zach wasn't getting the roles he wanted, he desperately wanted the A-list status. In order to achieve his dreams, he made up elaborate lies and convinced his university friends to join his business ventures. He eventually pleaded guilty to securities fraud and was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Zach had a larger-than-life personality, and this October 2025 series by Rebecca Chaiklin seeks to understand how he was able to live a lie for so long, so convincingly.

Ad

When to watch: Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 17, 2025.

6) The Chosen Adventures: October 17, 2025

This show will appeal to families with young kids (Image via Amazon)

Releasing in October 2025, The Chosen Adventures is the kind of show that aims to put a smile on the viewer’s face. It is mainly targeted towards small children, and so, the protagonist, Abby, is only nine years old.

Ad

A curious young girl, Abby, goes on adventures with her best friend Joshua in Capernaum. The only person who doesn’t tire of Abby’s incessant questioning is Jesus of Nazareth, a wise craftsman and teacher.

Romy Fay, Jude Zarzaur, Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji, Danny Nucci, and more, have lent their voices to the characters in this October 2025 animated show. Parents are always on the lookout for quality, wholesome shows that can entertain kids and also teach them a thing or two, and The Chosen Adventures certainly seems like it will meet that standard.

Ad

When to watch: The Chosen Adventures is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 17, 2025.

7) Lazarus: October 22, 2025

Harlen Coben fans shouldn't miss this thriller releasing in October 2025 (Image via Amazon)

When people see Harlan Coben’s name attached to a movie or TV show, they know that they can expect an interesting storyline because his writing always delivers in terms of tension and intrigue. Even though this October 2025 series is not based on one of his previously released novels, it still boasts the Harlan Coben touch as he developed the narrative with Danny Brocklehurst.

Ad

Sam Claflin plays Laz, a skilled forensic psychologist. His father is Doctor Lazarus, portrayed by Bill Nighy. Laz is forced to return home when he is notified of his father's suicide. But once he starts looking into the events that led to his father's death, he becomes convinced that there is something sinister going on.

Harlan Coben fans in particular wouldn't want to miss this October 2025 horror-thriller containing six episodes in total.

Ad

When to watch: Lazarus will be released on Prime Video on October 22, 2025.

8) Hedda: October 29, 2025

Hedda promises a character-driven storyline (Image via Prime Video)

Based on Henrik Ibsen’s famous play, Hedda by Nia DaCosta will enjoy a theatrical release in October 2025 before making its way to the streaming platform. It doesn’t matter if viewers know the original plot and the ending because the filmmaker has made just enough tweaks and modifications to keep the interest alive.

Ad

Tessa Thompson plays newlywed Hedda Gabler. She convinces her husband, Tom Bateman's George, to throw a lavish party to escape the monotony of married life. Hedda uses the opportunity to amuse herself by playing mind games with her guests.

From the trailer, it seems like this drama movie would make a great addition to any October 2025 watchlist because it promises a good mix of hilarious moments and thought-provoking dialogue.

When to watch: Hedda is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 29, 2025.

Ad

9) Hazbin Hotel (Season 2): October 29, 2025

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the release of the new season (Image via Prime Video)

Adult animated shows can sometimes be hit or miss. Thankfully for Hazbin Hotel, viewers have been very appreciative of the show's animation style, entertaining characters and clever writing. In the first season, which was released last year, Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, voiced by Erika Henningsen, opens a hotel called the "Hazbin Hotel", with the main aim to rehabilitate sinner demons.

Ad

The second season, containing a total of eight episodes, picks up after last season's finale and amplifies the chaos by adding new characters to the mix. As per reports, many favorite characters from season one will be returning in the new season. If season two of Hazbin Hotel, airing in October 2025, is anything like its predecessor, then viewers certainly have a lot to look forward to.

When to watch: Season two of Hazbin Hotel is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 29, 2025.

Ad

10) Tremembé: October 30, 2025

The limited number of episodes makes this show the perfect weekend binge (Image via Amazon Studios)

Prime Video subscribers looking for a hard-hitting show to watch this October 2025 should keep an eye out for Tremembé. Containing five episodes, the show follows the lives and dynamics of Brazil’s notorious criminals imprisoned inside the Tremembé Penitentiary Complex.

Ad

Prisons tend to have an ecosystem of their own, and this show delves into the romantic entanglements, power plays and unlikely alliances that form between the prisoners with time. The show stars Silmara Deon, Letícia Tomazella, Marina Ruy Barbosa, João Pedro Mariano, and many others.

What makes Tremembé really interesting is that it is inspired by real events. True-crime fans in particular will be interested to see how the writers blend fact and fiction to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Ad

When to watch: Tremembé is scheduled to release on Prime Video on October 30, 2025.

These Prime Video movies and shows belong on your October 2025 watchlist because they promise intelligent storylines and distinctive characters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More