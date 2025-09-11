7 docuseries to watch if you liked Netflix’s ‘Love Con Revenge’

Love Con Revenge is a docuseries examining the impact of romance fraud, where scammers build false relationships to exploit victims financially and emotionally.

Ad

Hosted by Cecilie Fjellhøy, herself a victim of the “Tinder Swindler,” and private investigator Brianne Joseph, the series follows cases that reveal both the personal toll and the challenges of seeking justice.

Each episode of Love Con Revenge uncovers tactics such as fake professions and fabricated crises, while also exposing the stigma and law enforcement hurdles survivors face. Fjellhøy and Joseph combine compassionate support with investigative work to raise awareness of a crime that continues to affect people worldwide.

Ad

Trending

If viewers enjoyed watching Love Con Revenge for its themes of scams, manipulation, and the emotional impact of deceit, then here are seven other docuseries that explore similar stories of fraud and psychological exploitation.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., and 6 other docuseries to watch if viewers liked Netflix’s Love Con Revenge

1) Love Fraud

Ad

Love Fraud is a true crime documentary miniseries (Image via Hulu)

Love Fraud is an American true crime documentary miniseries directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, focusing on the pursuit of a serial romance scammer.

Ad

The series was conceived to profile a con artist whose case was unresolved and not widely known. The filmmakers chose their subject after producer Alex Takats came across a blog by a woman alleging fraud by her former husband, who was wanted but at large.

Rather than simply observing, the filmmakers actively supported the investigation, with filming beginning in December 2017.

Like Love Con Revenge, this series investigates the pursuit of a serial romance scammer and explores the emotional and financial consequences of deceptive relationships.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+

2) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is a 2022 Netflix docuseries (Image via Netflix)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is a 2022 Netflix docuseries directed by Chris Smith that explores the criminal activities of restaurateur Sarma Melngailis.

Ad

The series follows Melngailis, former owner of New York City’s vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine, who became involved with conman Anthony Strangis, also known as Shane Fox.

It details how she allegedly was coerced into diverting funds from her restaurant and eventually evading authorities, with both ultimately facing charges for transferring more than $1.6 million into personal accounts.

Similar to Love Con Revenge, it explores how manipulation within a personal relationship can lead to financial exploitation and legal consequences.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is a British docuseries (Image via Netflix)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is a 2022 British docuseries on Netflix, directed by Sam Benstead and Gareth Johnson.

Ad

The three-part series explores the life and crimes of British conman Robert Hendy-Freegard, who spent over two decades deceiving and defrauding numerous individuals by concealing his true identity.

The series uses interviews, footage, and reconstructions to reveal how Hendy-Freegard manipulated victims and how investigators tracked him, exposing the tactics of long-term con artists.

This series parallels Love Con Revenge in showing long-term deception and the strategies used by con artists to manipulate multiple victims.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult is a true crime docuseries (Image via Apple TV+)

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult is an American true crime docuseries that examines the NXIVM organization and its leader, Keith Raniere, from the perspective of India Oxenberg, who also served as an executive producer. The four-episode series premiered on October 18, 2020.

Ad

The series follows Oxenberg’s journey to understand her experience within NXIVM, exploring the abuse she endured and her efforts to rebuild her relationship with her mother, Catherine Oxenberg.

It also features accounts from other former members and insights from cult experts, therapists, legal professionals, and journalists, providing a comprehensive look at the organization and its impact on its members.

The series builds on Love Con Revenge. It examines psychological manipulation and coercion within a group and reveals the emotional toll on those involved.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

5) Dirty John: The Dirty Truth

Dirty John is a true crime series based on Christopher Goffard’s podcast (Image via Apple TV+)

Dirty John is an American true crime anthology series based on the podcast by Christopher Goffard. Created by Alexandra Cunningham, the series was initially ordered for two seasons, with the second installment, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, premiering in June 2020.

Ad

The first season stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana, while the second features Christian Slater and Amanda Peet. Each season focuses on cases of manipulation and betrayal, shows the dynamics in personal relationships, and reveals the consequences that follow.

Like Love Con Revenge, it focuses on manipulation and betrayal in personal relationships and shows how trust can be exploited for personal gain.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

6) Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is a true crime documentary series (Image via Apple TV+)

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is a 2023 American true crime documentary series created and directed by Marina Zenovich. The series, which premiered on October 6, 2023, investigates Twin Flames Universe, a cult led by Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

Ad

The series examines how the organization promised members their ideal romantic partners. Former members share the extreme measures they were encouraged to take in pursuit of these matches and reveal the manipulative and controlling practices within the group.

This series shares themes with Love Con Revenge by portraying coercion in romantic or pseudo-romantic contexts and the lengths people are driven to under manipulation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

Ad

7) The Vow

The Vow is a true crime documentary series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Vow is an American true crime documentary series directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer that focuses on the cult NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere. The series premiered on August 23, 2020, and was renewed for a second season, which debuted on October 17, 2022.

Ad

The docuseries explores the rise and fall of NXIVM, examining the emotional and psychological impact on members through interviews with former participants, journalists, and insiders.

The second season continues the story by detailing legal proceedings and including perspectives from both critics and remaining supporters, providing a comprehensive look at the aftermath of the organization’s exposure.

Similar to Love Con Revenge, it explores abusive control and exploitation within an organization and shows the psychological impact on victims and their struggle for accountability.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max

Interested viewers can watch season one of Love Con Revenge on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More