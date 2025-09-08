  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Only Murders in the Building season 5 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

What time will episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Only Murders in the Building season 5 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:00 GMT
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image via Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is officially set to premiere on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, on Hulu. The first three episodes will drop all at once.

Ad

Titled Nail in the Coffin, After You, and Rigor, these episodes will be available starting 12:00 a.m. PT, with release times varying across global time zones. This marks the return of the trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—as they take on another thrilling case at the Arconia.

The show is about three strangers named Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). They all love true crime podcasts and use them to solve real killings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lester, their favorite doorman, was found dead in the Arconia pond in season 5. They look into what might have killed him. They get mixed up with gangsters, rich people, and New York's dirty secrets because of the puzzle.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 release time for all major regions revealed

Ad

The new season arrives worldwide on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes premiering at different times based on your location. Below is a release time table across major regions:

Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease Time
USA (Pacific Time)September 9, 2025, Tuesday12:00 am
USA (Eastern Time)September 9, 2025, Tuesday3:00 am
Brazil (BRT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday4:00 am
UK (BST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday8:00 am
Central Europe (CET)September 9, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
India (IST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pm
South Africa (SAST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday9:00 am
Philippines (PHT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday3:00 pm
Australia (ACDT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pm
New Zealand (NZST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday6:00 pm
Ad

How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)

There will be 10 episodes in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. The first three episodes of the season air on September 9, 2025. From then until October 28, 2025, new episodes will come out every Tuesday. With each new episode, the murder mystery featuring Lester, the beloved doorman, will get more complicated.

Ad

Is Only Murders in the Building season 5 only available on Hulu?

Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)

Yes, season 5 will be available exclusively on Hulu in the United States. People from other countries might be able to find the show on Disney+, since Hulu and Disney+ are planning to join around the world in 2026. At the moment, only Hulu lets people in the U.S. watch seasons 1 through 4 and new shows. You need a subscription to watch.

Ad

Recap of Only Murders in the Building season 4

Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building took the podcasting trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—to new heights, quite literally. The season begins where season 3 ended, with a power outage interrupting the celebration of their hit Broadway show Death Rattle Dazzle. A sudden opportunity from Paramount to turn their podcast into a movie pulls them into the glamorous chaos of Hollywood.

Ad

However, the excitement dims when Charles’ friend Sazz goes missing. Despite a text that she left for a shoot, the trio soon discovers her remains in the Arconia incinerator. As they look into it, clues take them back to the West Tower of the building, where they find a sniper's nest and coded messages that point to a much darker plot.

The trio figure out that Rex Bailey, a former film student who stole Sazz's script, is linked to them through codes, hidden messages, and a radio frequency that tells them of danger. Rex kills Sazz under the name "Marshall" to protect the fame he stole. The three of them reveal him in a dramatic fight.

Ad

Season 4 concludes with Oliver’s wedding and a shocking reveal: the beloved doorman Lester is found dead. This set the stage for season 5’s mystery.

What to expect from the premiere episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5

Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)
Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)

The opening trio of episodes in Only Murders in the Building season 5 launches a brand-new mystery centred on the death of Lester, the Arconia’s trusted doorman.

Ad

Though originally presumed accidental, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel quickly become suspicious. Their podcast is back in action as they plunge into a murky trail of secrets buried deep within their own building—and far beyond.

The investigation immediately leads them into the complex lives of powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and even some new Arconia residents, all of whom might be hiding something. As they chase fresh leads and unearth old grudges, the trio will need to navigate not just murder but also political influence and corporate power.

Ad

Stream Only Murders in the Building season 5 exclusively on Hulu.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications