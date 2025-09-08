What time will episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Only Murders in the Building season 5 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is officially set to premiere on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, on Hulu. The first three episodes will drop all at once.Titled Nail in the Coffin, After You, and Rigor, these episodes will be available starting 12:00 a.m. PT, with release times varying across global time zones. This marks the return of the trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—as they take on another thrilling case at the Arconia.The show is about three strangers named Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). They all love true crime podcasts and use them to solve real killings.Lester, their favorite doorman, was found dead in the Arconia pond in season 5. They look into what might have killed him. They get mixed up with gangsters, rich people, and New York's dirty secrets because of the puzzle.Only Murders in the Building season 5 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe new season arrives worldwide on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes premiering at different times based on your location. Below is a release time table across major regions:Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)September 9, 2025, Tuesday12:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)September 9, 2025, Tuesday3:00 amBrazil (BRT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday4:00 amUK (BST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday8:00 amCentral Europe (CET)September 9, 2025, Tuesday9:00 amIndia (IST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday9:00 amPhilippines (PHT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday3:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)September 9, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)September 9, 2025, Tuesday6:00 pmHow many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5?Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)There will be 10 episodes in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. The first three episodes of the season air on September 9, 2025. From then until October 28, 2025, new episodes will come out every Tuesday. With each new episode, the murder mystery featuring Lester, the beloved doorman, will get more complicated.Is Only Murders in the Building season 5 only available on Hulu?Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)Yes, season 5 will be available exclusively on Hulu in the United States. People from other countries might be able to find the show on Disney+, since Hulu and Disney+ are planning to join around the world in 2026. At the moment, only Hulu lets people in the U.S. watch seasons 1 through 4 and new shows. You need a subscription to watch.Recap of Only Murders in the Building season 4Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building took the podcasting trio—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel—to new heights, quite literally. The season begins where season 3 ended, with a power outage interrupting the celebration of their hit Broadway show Death Rattle Dazzle. A sudden opportunity from Paramount to turn their podcast into a movie pulls them into the glamorous chaos of Hollywood.However, the excitement dims when Charles’ friend Sazz goes missing. Despite a text that she left for a shoot, the trio soon discovers her remains in the Arconia incinerator. As they look into it, clues take them back to the West Tower of the building, where they find a sniper's nest and coded messages that point to a much darker plot.The trio figure out that Rex Bailey, a former film student who stole Sazz's script, is linked to them through codes, hidden messages, and a radio frequency that tells them of danger. Rex kills Sazz under the name &quot;Marshall&quot; to protect the fame he stole. The three of them reveal him in a dramatic fight.Season 4 concludes with Oliver’s wedding and a shocking reveal: the beloved doorman Lester is found dead. This set the stage for season 5’s mystery.What to expect from the premiere episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5Release timings of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episodes (Image via Hulu)The opening trio of episodes in Only Murders in the Building season 5 launches a brand-new mystery centred on the death of Lester, the Arconia’s trusted doorman.Though originally presumed accidental, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel quickly become suspicious. Their podcast is back in action as they plunge into a murky trail of secrets buried deep within their own building—and far beyond.The investigation immediately leads them into the complex lives of powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and even some new Arconia residents, all of whom might be hiding something. As they chase fresh leads and unearth old grudges, the trio will need to navigate not just murder but also political influence and corporate power.Stream Only Murders in the Building season 5 exclusively on Hulu.