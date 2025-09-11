7 Documentaries to Watch if You Liked 'Most Wanted: Teen Hacker'

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker narrates the chilling true story of Julius Kivimäki, a Finnish teen who became one of the world's biggest hackers. The documentary follows his career from a 15-year-old who compelled an airliner into an emergency landing to becoming a global cybercriminal. The show displays how the FBI tracked down the young hacker at a casino in Las Vegas.

Ad

This global cybercrime narrative is told through several viewpoints, including those of the Finnish hacker, cybersecurity experts, worldwide victims, and an ex-FBI agent who reveals the hidden world of digital threats.

By age 14, Kivimäki had joined criminal hackers who mass-compromised websites for payment card data and found sport in terrorizing others through attacks.

The documentary series shows compelling interviews with FBI agents, SWAT team members, Kivimäki's victims, and cybersecurity experts. For viewers who enjoyed Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, here are seven similar documentaries that explore the dark world of hacking and cybercrime.

Ad

Trending

The Internet's Own Boy, Code Red, Zero Days, and four other documentaries to watch if you liked Most Wanted: Teen Hacker

1) The Great Hack (2019)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Great Hack explores the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal that sent shockwaves across the world. This Netflix documentary highlights accusations of hidden tactics during the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote, featuring Brittany Kaiser, a former SCL Group business associate director.

Ad

The movie reveals how personal information was harvested from millions of Facebook users without consent. It displays how the information was utilized to influence political outcomes across several countries. The documentary additionally features interviews with journalists, data experts, and whistleblowers.

Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it shows how digital crimes have real-world consequences. The documentary exposes the hidden connections that exploit personal information for power and profile.

The documentary is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

Ad

2) We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists (2012)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists takes audiences deep into the decentralized, anonymous world of a hacktivist unit known simply as Anonymous, tracing the group's origin from early internet pranksters and trolls to a formidable force in digital activism.

Ad

The documentary displays how Anonymous evolved from pranks to serious political activism. It covers crucial operations like attacks on Scientology, support for WikiLeaks, and inclusion in the Arab Spring. The documentary interviews with previous Anonymous members and targets of their attacks. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it displays how young people can wield major power through hacking. The documentary explores the moral questions around vigilante justice and digital activism.

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

3) The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz (2014)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary narrates the story of programming information and prodigy activist Aaron Swartz. He took his own life at the age of 26. The movie chronicles Swartz's journey from internet freedom fighter to child prodigy.

Ad

It covers his role in creating RSS feeds and his work on open access to information and Reddit. The documentary details his legal issues after downloading academic articles from JSTOR. It displays how the government prosecution drove him to suicide.

Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it features a young person whose digital antics brought major consequences. The movie raises questions about justice in the digital age and the cost of arguing for information freedom.

Ad

The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld investigates a former NATO bunker in Germany that became an operation centre for cybercriminals.

Ad

The documentary displays how the facility hosted criminal operations and illegal websites. It features the bizarre world of the bunker's operators, who claimed to offer hosting.

The documentary reveals connections to money laundering, drug trafficking, and other crimes. International investigations and police raids into key aspects of the story. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it displays how digital crimes operate across borders. The film exposes the underground infrastructure that manifests cybercrime.

Ad

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Terms and Conditions May Apply (2013)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Terms and Conditions May Apply examines how companies use personal data through consumer agreements. The documentary reveals what unfolds when people click 'I agree' without carefully reading the document. The companies access personal data through user agreements.

Ad

The documentary explores data sharing with authorities and government surveillance. It features interviews with former NASA officials, privacy experts, and tech industry insiders. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it displays how digital activities can have unprecedented consequences. The film warns about the loss of privacy in the power of data collection and the digital age.

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Perfect Weapon (2020)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Perfect Weapon is a 2020 documentary movie directed by John Maggio and produced by HBO Documentary Films. The film is based on the book of the same name by David E. Sanger. The movie details the rise of cyber spying and cyberwarfare on an international scale.

Ad

The documentary explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now sabotage and compete with each other. The movie draws on interviews with top military, political, and intelligence officials and shows how cyber weapons have become invisible, cheap, and devastatingly effective tools for geopolitical conflict. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it displays how digital attacks can have actual real-world consequences and explores the hidden world of cyber warfare.

Ad

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Zero Days (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This documentary investigates the Stuxnet computer virus and its role in cyber warfare. The film reveals how the United States and Israel created the virus to destroy Iran's nuclear program. It displays how Stunxnet escaped and spread to other computer systems across the world.

Ad

The documentary additionally features interviews with government officials, journalists, and cybersecurity experts. It explores the modern era of digital warfare between countries. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, it displays how digital attacks have physical consequences. The documentary warns about the threats of cyber weapons and their potential for uncontrolled damage.

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven documentaries offer separate perspectives on hacking, digital security, and cybercrime. Like Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, they display stories of digital invasion and its consequences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More