27-year-old F1 driver gatecrashes Brad Pitt's interview during the movie's premiere

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt bumped into Mercedes driver George Russell at the premiere of the F1 movie in New York. Pitt stopped for an interview before the British driver crashed into him to share a quick hug with the actor.
Famous film director Joseph Kosinski has made a movie based on Formula 1, which is set to be released in theaters on June 27, 2025. Popular actor Brad Pitt is playing the lead, with Damson Idris as his co-star. Interestingly, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is one of the co-producers on this film.
Ahead of the movie's worldwide release, the team hosted a premiere in New York City for the Formula 1 drivers, team principals, and other celebrities. Pitt also walked the red carpet and stopped by to do an interview with Sky Sports.
However, before Pitt could talk, George Russell gatecrashed his interview and went for a warm hug. Brad Pitt obliged and congratulated the 27-year-old driver for his victory in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The duo also shared a laugh at the matching color of their shirts.
Russell attended the premiere with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. They were the happy bunch, as the former had won the Canadian GP last weekend. He won pole position on June 14, and during the main race on June 15, Russell converted the pole start into a victory in what turned out to be a tight battle.
With that, the Brit won his first race of the ongoing F1 season. On the other hand, Kimi Antonelli added the cherry on top of Mercedes' happiness, as he finished P3 to register his first career podium win, becoming the youngest podium winner at just 18 years of age.
George Russell impressed with authenticity of F1 movie
The Brad Pitt starrer 'F1' movie is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. Before the film was released to fans, a private screening was hosted for Formula 1 drivers in Monaco last month. Not only that, the driver was again invited for the premiere on June 17 in New York.
Meanwhile, George Russell approved the film and praised its authenticity. Talking at the IWC Schaffhausen event earlier this year, the Brit said, via grandprix247:
"The F1 movie is really going to showcase that so well. It’s got so much drama. And I’ve been so impressed with what has been done because it’s sometimes very challenging to really showcase the speed that we go through the corners.
“To make this movie so authentic, I think it was in Silverstone a couple of years ago; we were lined up on the grid, ready for the national anthem. And I looked across, and I saw Brad and Damson standing there alongside us. And I had to look twice, like, "There are some new drivers on the grid here!"
Russell added that Brad Pitt practiced in the Mercedes simulator last year and extended his sessions because he was enjoying the thrill of racing.